The best & worst (June 13-18): Weekly video game news including FFVII, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Halo Infinite

Summer Game Fest continues to roll on and provide new and interesting video game news. Major announcements for games coming later this year or in 2023 have been all the rage. Unfortunately, it is not all good news, as companies like 343 Industries and Capcom were met with backlash. Though both companies corrected the problems they created, nonetheless, they were issues that could have been avoided in the first place.

Games that launched this week will also be discussed, so fans know what they may wish to pick up. In an an honorable mention, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge has been released, and a review is coming soon to Sportskeeda.

The best video game news in the week of June 13-18

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Crisis Core Reunion are coming

When it comes to video game news, Square Enix did not disappoint this week. The only downside is that while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming, it is not coming until Winter 2023. Square Enix confirmed that the game is on the way and dropped an incredible trailer filled with potentially interesting information.

In addition, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is coming this winter, fully voiced with updated 3D models and more. Fans of Crisis Core are going to receive a gorgeous game, which will introduce the Final Fantasy 7 prequel to a new audience.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally confirmed by Capcom

Many fans were hopeful for a major announcement from Capcom during Summer Game Fest. There were some fun Resident Evil announcements, but what about Dragon’s Dogma? The classic Capcom franchise that blends Western RPGs with Monster Hunter battles is officially coming.

Hideaki Itsuno himself confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially being developed. There is not much in the way of information about the game as of yet, but the company has confirmed that it is on the way. This is excellent news for fans of the franchise since it seems their patience may finally be rewarded.

Capcom allows Resident Evil fans to downgrade their game

Fans were thrilled that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were getting major quality of life upgrades. There was some major backlash aimed at Capcom, who made it clear at first that once the upgrade was applied, there would be no turning back. The backlash came in quick, but this was addressed by Capcom.

Finally, the company reverted on their stance and allowed the downgrade. Fans will also be able to update it again if PC users wind up being able to run the updated version of the remakes.

The bad video game news of June 13-18

Halo Infinite backlash arises over insensitive Juneteenth nameplate

Juneteenth, the federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of the slaves post Civil War, is an incredibly important holiday in the United States. However, Halo Infinite’s developers let a very unfortunate nameplate title slip through the cracks. One of Juneteenth’s cosmetics was named “Bonobo” after an endangered ape.

The backlash was immediate and fierce, with fans furious that it would happen at all. However, the company apologized, saying it was named after a toolset it uses.

Capcom faces backlash for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 upgrades

While the announcement of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 getting graphical overhauls was good news for many, the PC fans were not so lucky at first. Capcom said that once the upgrade was locked in, it could not be removed. This was disappointing as the game also required updated minimum system requirements.

Many fans with weaker PCs would be locked out of games they owned because of the upgrade. It led to a loud portion of the fanbase speaking out, and thankfully, Capcom relented. In addition, the PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil 7 will not be able to get the upgrade for free, if the user has the free PlayStation Plus Collection version.

Video game releases this week

A few video game releases happened this week, varying in genre. In particular, Overlord: Escape from Nazarick hit PC and Switch on June 16, as a brand-new Metroidvania. Based on the Overlord anime, it brings challenging but rewarding gameplay to both platforms.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has launched on the same date, June 16, 2022. A six-player co-op arcade-style beat ‘em up, it’s a love letter to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 80s cartoon and the video games of our youth. It’s fun, action-packed, and absolutely worth a pickup.

Other games that released this week

Overlord: Escape From Nazarick (PC, Switch) - June 16

Skeleton Crew (PC) - June 16

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Redout 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - June 16

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (PC) - June 16

