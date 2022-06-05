The best & worst (May 30-June 4): Weekly video game news including State of Play, Pokemon and Diablo Immortal

The past week has been especially busy in the video game world. Tons of game reveals coming out of State of Play, along with more updates regarding the upcoming Pokemon release.

It can be difficult to figure out what to take in throughout a video game news week, but Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker is here to go over the best and worst of the gaming news.

A special, honorable mention goes to the bit of bad news surrounding the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. It’s yet another week where video footage has been revealed, but there is still no release date, making fans antsy.

The best video game news of the week: State of Play, Pokemon and more

State of Play wowed fans with news about FFXVI, Spider-Man, Stray and more

Sony’s State of Play offered so much video game news that it would be hard to peruse through it all. Spider-Man coming to PC is a great reveal and Final Fantasy XVI received an exciting new gameplay trailer.

Stray, a highly-anticipated indie release, will be coming out on July 19, 2022, and will be the first game to launch Day 1 on the new PS Plus service. Street Fighter 6 also got a ton of updates, such as the revelation that it’s going to have a third-person adventure mode.

Tunic is coming to PS4/PS5 and perhaps the biggest of all to some fans, is the official confirmation of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Though there was no Hogwarts information, many were still excited about what was revealed.

Gotham Knights to have world premiere during Summer Game Fest

Gotham Knights is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, and fans of the Bat-Family are chomping at the bit to learn more. Information has been pretty scarce over the past few months, but that might change next week.

On June 9, 2022, Gotham Knights will have a world premiere during the Summer Game Fest. The livestream will also provide a new look at the game, giving fans more of the Bat-Family. While the actual details aren’t clear yet, fans won’t have to wait very long to find out.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet receives a release date and more

The next two Pokemon titles have a release date, with so many more revealed this week. November 18, 2022 is the big day where the next Pokemon adventure will begin. This upcoming iteration of the video game franchise also has a major change: the four-player co-op! Players will be able to bring up to three other friends to go with them on their journey.

Another huge change is that each version of the game has its own professor. Professor Sada is in Scarlet, while Turo will be there in Violet. An open-world Pokemon is an exciting prospect, where players can travel where they want at will, not barred by their narrative progression. The two legendaries have also been revealed, Koraidon and Miraidon.

Perhaps the biggest news though is the adorable Lechonk, which has the internet already falling in love with the portly piggy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to receive campaign reveal at Summer Game Fest 2022

Last week, we briefly talked about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but a huge reveal will take place on June 9, 2022, during Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighly’s event will have the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign gameplay reveal. Fans of the long-standing video game franchise will learn the story they will be taking part in next week.

While not confirmed, an insider, TheGhostofHope suggested that there will be seven minutes of campaign footage for the video game. This will be the most that fans have seen about the game so far.

The disappointing video game news of the week: Sonic and Diablo Immortal

Sonic Frontiers fans worried and frustrated over game reveal

Evan @Mardiculous



It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.



It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's.



#DelaySonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiers Fans want to enjoy an increase in polished game offerings, like you enjoyed increased business offers and sales.It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's. Fans want to enjoy an increase in polished game offerings, like you enjoyed increased business offers and sales.It was a FAN that lead the movie redesign that helped you achieve that success.It's time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA's.#DelaySonicFrontiers #SonicFrontiers https://t.co/w40Fze1gNQ

Sonic Frontiers fans received some video footage of the upcoming open-world game, and to say that they were not impressed is an understatement. Fans of the franchise aren’t all upset, but there’s a very vocal majority that is speaking out about what they’ve seen and aren’t very excited about the pending release.

Many took umbrage with the vast empty world, poor animation and automated movement that comes from dash panels connected t to springs. The Sonic fans haven’t exactly been showered in fantastic games as of late, and so they caused #DelaySonicFrontiers to trend on Twitter.

Diablo Immortal seen as incredibly pay-to-win by the community

🏳️‍🌈Spacedad - Sakuga Salaryman @SuperSpacedad Diablo immortal is evil.



What looks to be a decent diablo game with snappy controls buried under layers upon layers of 'pay to win' cynical vile evil microtransactions cooked up by the most wretched player psychology experts.



Do NOT touch this game with a 300 foot pole. Diablo immortal is evil.What looks to be a decent diablo game with snappy controls buried under layers upon layers of 'pay to win' cynical vile evil microtransactions cooked up by the most wretched player psychology experts.Do NOT touch this game with a 300 foot pole.

Diablo Immortal has received a pretty mixed reception since the Open Beta launch on PC and mobile devices. The game’s microtransactions are viewed as gambling in at least two countries - Belgium and the Netherlands. Due to this, the game will not be released in either place.

The closed beta was also called pay-to-win, and while Blizzard made some changes, the community does not feel like it’s enough. Not everyone agrees with the statement, with some members claiming the pay-to-win claims are unfounded.

While players appreciate the look and gameplay, more and more people are speaking up about microtransactions. They have to do significant grinding or get lucky if they want to avoid spending money. It’s up to the individual player to determine how they feel, but many voices are speaking up.

