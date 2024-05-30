"The competitive integrity is so far beyond cooked": Players show concern over the recent uptick in cheaters in Apex Legends

A lot of complaints have emerged following the recent upsurge in cheaters in Apex Legends. Pubs and Ranked matches are replete with players using unfair ways like hacks and scripts that are devolving the game for the grinders. The game's anti-cheat system has frequently been subject to doubt, with users now claiming that the relevant authorities have not addressed this issue.

Respawn Entertainment faced loads of criticism due to the ALGS hack incident this year where pros were given hacks mid-tournament and their accounts were compromised. This issue was further exacerbated in ranked experience. Redditor u/MJRPoltergeist shared a video showing three players using cheats, such as aimbots, to unfairly eliminate others in a ranked match.

Trending

According to u/speakingtoidiots, there is a big uptick of cheaters in Apex Legends in Season 21. There are regular instances of zero recoil and aimbots being used to gain an unfair advantage. The user also mentioned that they have stopped playing Counter-Strike (CS) due to a similar issue and might do the same with Apex if the cheating problem continues.

How Riot Games beats Respawn Entertainment in terms of moderation (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

u/cosmicStarFox stated how Riot's games are better than other entries in terms of moderation. They explained that the developers at Riot acknowledge such issues and engage with the community to find solutions. The user further opined that Respawn Entertainment is not transparent with the players, shares minimum information, and shows little concern over serious issues like cheating.

Another user u/raspekwahmen reacted by saying:

"Respawn/EA don't give a sh*t about issues on cheaters. they be like 'here you go guys, new skins for you to spend money so we can milk you'. switch back to LoL atm"

Cheaters in Apex Legends often use scripts to manipulate gameplay (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

u/GameOfScones stated how some players use unfair ways such as scripts to cheat in-game. For those unaware, scripts are a set of commands which can be used to manipulate game mechanics. They are extensively used to exploit movement mechanics. This displays how the anti-cheat isn't able to detect anomalies which results in the game being compromised.

user u/zackman40 responded:

"its pretty bad man. I would say its way worse in diamond+ lobbies. Seeing default skin pathys every game just mowing the server down with a havok"

You might be interested in: TSM Imperialhal banned during ALGS: What we know so far

Players are frustrated due to the increasing number of cheaters in Apex Legends

Hackers use new accounts to cheat after getting banned in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The problem of cheaters in Apex Legends is not new as the game has been infested with them since the onset. Consequently, player numbers have been declining. It is concerning but not unusual to encounter three to four cheaters in every ranked game since the beginning of Season 21.

Hackers often use new accounts after getting banned due to the lack of a proper verification system in the game. Cheaters in Apex Legends consistently find new and alternate ways to hack and bypass the game's anti-cheat. That said, developers are expected to acknowledge these issues and take measures to strengthen moderation to ensure a safe and competitive environment.

You might be interested in: Apex Legends will reportedly feature massive anti-cheat upgrade

For more related news and guides, check out our other Apex Legends articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback