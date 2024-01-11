The Finals patch notes update 1.4.1: All aim assistance changes

The Finals patch notes update 1.4.1 is finally here. With Embark Studios' FPS title crossing 10 million players in a very short period of time, the developers are all set to give fans the best experience possible. Hence, the game has just received a brand new update, and it has fixed some major issues regarding aim-assist.

As the title supports both controller and mouse & keyboard, the aim assist has been a topic of controversy since its release. However, that's almost the same case for almost every multiplayer FPS game that requires major skill to compete.

Since The Finals' release last year, players have been complaining that the aim assist is strong and creates an unfair advantage for those who use controllers. In this latest update, Embark Studios has nerfed the aim assist and explained why this step was necessary.

If you want to delve deeper into all the changes The Finals update 1.4.1 has brought along, read below.

The Finals patch notes 1.4.1

Regarding the aim assist nerf, here is what was stated in The Finals patch notes by the developers:

"Today we have a small patch that addresses community feedback on aim assist, fair play, and bug fixes. These changes are the result of an in-depth review of how aim assist works — something we’ve only been able to validate with a player base as large as ours (thanks so much for playing our game, yolks!)."

Furthemore, they have also revealed that a major update is on its way in the next week. It will fix some major securiy issues and add some exciting new content for players to enjoy.

Here are all the changes in today's update:

Aim Assistance

Zoom Snapping Angular Velocity now has a max cap, preventing unintended rapid 90-degree turns.

Camera Magnetism will be reduced to 35% from 50%, making player aim less sticky and lowering controller accuracy.

Zoom Snapping Time will be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

Zoom Snapping will be removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, as it buffs them more

than other weapons.

Aim assist will ignore invisible players, fixing a bug with the existing system.

Clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.

That is all there is to know about The Finals patch notes 1.4.1.

