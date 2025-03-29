The First Berserker Khazan: How to get the Executioner’s Set

The Executioner’s Set in The First Berserker Khazan is one of the best armor sets you can grab early in the game. It offers solid defense, bonus Fire Resistance, and a massive boost to Brutal Attacks. Unlike many late-game armor sets that require tons of crafting materials, this one is hidden behind an illusory wall, making it tricky to find. But once you get it, it’ll carry you well into Mission 6 without needing upgrades.

Here's how you obtain it.

Locating the Executioner’s Set in The First Berserker Khazan

The set becomes available after defeating Viper in the Embars main story mission. Once that’s done, you gain access to the light side of the Crevice (Realm of the Living) — an area where you can find main story NPCs, the Blacksmith, and Danjin (Jarlings).

To obtain the Executioner's Set, travel north in the Realm of the Living and use the stairs on the left to access a high platform. Then, take the stairs to the right, which will get you to a room with a Gladiator's statue.

This is where things get fun — there's a secret illusory wall right in front of the statue. Attack it with a sidestep, and it will vanish, opening up a treasure chest behind. Open the chest to retrieve the complete Set.

Executioner’s Set stats

This set is of Level 35, signifying that it is a stellar option for pre- and mid-game content. Because it weighs a little more than other options, we recommend you skew toward Strength. That said, as long as your Ability stat stays in the B range, your Stamina Regeneration won't be impacted negatively — at least, in practicality.

The armor supports all weapon types and, since the fiction provides Fire Resistance, it is great for fighting bosses such as Volbaino and Rangkus. Also, with its two-piece bonus granting increased Stamina Damage, it is a viable option for crowd control.

Stat Bonus Stamina Damage Increase +15% Brutal Attack: Health Recovery +10% Fire Resistance 350 Brutal Attack: Damage Increase +25%

This Set in The First Berserker Khazan is a must-have for players looking for a strong, early-game armor set that scales well into the mid-game.

