The Hunt character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

The Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail specialize in doing massive damage to a single enemy and are highly efficient against the game's many bosses. As of version 1.5, five characters follow The Hunt path. Each is distinct, and some fit nicely with the current meta, while others have fallen off or been replaced by other characters.

This article will present a tier list comparing the five characters from The Path of the Hunt to determine which character or characters stand above all others as of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for The Hunt characters

The Hunt character tier list

There are three sections to the list. The SS represents the character at the top of the chart, while the A represents those who perform poorly compared to the others in this role.

SS

Seele is the first limited 5-star

The SS tier has only one character:

Seele

Seele has reigned supreme as the most powerful Hunt character since the inception of Honkai Star Rail. Her claim to fame is her Quantum element and the ability to wipe mobs in a single turn, courtesy of her trace, which grants her an extra attack when she defeats a foe.

As of patch 1.5, Seele remains the strongest Quantum DPS with the ability to break enemies' toughness bars effectively and dispatch bosses with Quantum weakness.

S

Topaz is the latest addition to the Hunt roster

Much like the previous tier, the S tier also has only one unit:

Topaz

Topaz, a newcomer to the Honkai Star Rail's roster, was released during the game's previous patch of 1.4. While she does not deliver as much damage as Seele, this IPC senior manager possesses several unique features that place her as the second-best Hunt character.

Topaz is a character whose kit revolves around follow-up damage. One of her traces allows her to mark a single enemy to take more damage from follow-ups. This acts as an indirect buff to characters such as Himeko, Clara, and Jing Yuan, who are struggling to fit into the game's current meta.

There is also a new Relic set that buffs follow-up attacks, which means Topaz and her teammates can inflict more damage on enemies.

A

Yanqing, Sushang, and Dan Heng are some of the oldest characters in the game

There are three characters in this tier:

Yanqing

Sushang

Dan Heng

These characters are not necessarily bad, but they require a lot of investment to be viable. All of them have been replaced by stronger units in Honkai Star Rail's current meta and are thus less preferred by the community.

Yanqing is an Ice attacker and a 5-star from the standard warp banner. Sadly, his kit is quite underwhelming in terms of his rarity and thus falls alongside the 4-star characters Sushang and Dan Heng.

Sushang and Dan Heng are still viable units with a significant damage output if you require a Physical or Wind DPS. Although they cannot compete with other Hunt characters, they can still be a boss killing machine with the right Relics and stats.

It will be interesting to watch how the upcoming Hunt character, Dr. Ratio, performs in Honkai Star Rail against the other units, given how the meta constantly evolves.