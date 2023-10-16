5 best teammates for Seele in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Honkai Star Rail Patch 1.4 has been available for a few days now and it brought along a lot of new stuff. Version 1.4 has played host to the first-ever rerun banner in the game, which features Seele, one of the game's strongest DPS since the title's launch in April 2023. She will be available to pull from the limited-time Warp later this month after Jingliu's debut banner is over.

Seele is a quantum character who follows the path of the Hunt and is loved by the community due to her unique mechanics. Her unique kit allows her to take action twice in a turn if she can confirm a kill. Seele's break capacity against quantum weak mobs and bosses is also great, and she can be a valuable addition to your team as the game lacks characters in this element in its current state.

Whether you are a new player looking to acquire Seele or a seasoned player who missed her launch, one question may arise in your mind: who are the finest characters to create your team with around her? This guide will attempt to provide an answer to that query.

Recommendations for the best characters in Honkai Star Rail to build your Seele team

A typical Honkai Star Rail team scenario consists of one central DPS unit, two support units (Double Harmony or one Harmony and one Nihility), and a sustain unit to keep the team alive (Preservation or Abundance).

This guide will give you a general idea of which characters are the top teammates for Seele.

1) Bronya - Harmony

The supreme guardian of Belobog (Image via Hoyoverse)

Bronya is a 5-star Harmony Unit with wind as her element, and has been the queen of supports since Honkai Star Rail's launch. She is also reasonably easy to obtain compared to many other characters in her rarity, as she is a standard banner 5-star. Bronya plays a significant role in the Belobog story arc, where we also meet Seele. The two share a special bond of friendship, which also makes her the top candidate for Seele's squad.

Her claim to fame is her skill, which will move the character on whom she uses the skill next to her in the order queue. No matter how below they are in the turn order, they can take action immediately after Bronya. Her skill also removes any debuff on the character and gives them a damage boost. Further, her ultimate gives a great critical damage buff and boosts the entire team's attack.

2) Tingyun - Harmony

The foxian beauties are widely acclaimed for their elegance (Image via Hoyoverse)

Tingyun has been the premier support in Honkai Star Rail for the longest time. Since Bronya is still a 5-star unit, and you have to be very lucky to land her from the standard Warp, Tingyun is more accessible to obtain as she is a 4-star. She acts as your guide during the Xianzhou Luofu chapter, and later becomes one of the architects in the story.

Tingyun is a 4-star Harmony character with lightning as her element, and provides huge damage and attack buffs with her skills and ultimate. Her buffs last for a total of three turns, which makes her skill-point efficient. Her ultimate additionally charges the character's energy bar on whom she uses it.

3) Silver Wolf - Nihility

Silver Wolf's rerun banner is something many are looking forward to (Image via Hoyoverse)

Silver Wolf has been a community-favorite because of her personality since she was teased. She was introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1, and is a hacker and member of the Stellaron Hunters organization. Silver Wolf is one of the most sought-after characters since her kit allows her to convert adversaries into a joke.

Following the path of Nihility, she is a quantum 5-star character. Her kit revolves around shredding enemies' defenses and allowing you to dish out enormous damage to them. In a game like Honkai Star Rail, this comes in quite handy. Her skill also allows her to plant a weakness of the same element as one of her teammates. This comes in quite handy during a mono-quantum composition for Seele.

4) Fu Xuan - Preservation

Released during version 1.3, Fu Xuan is already considered one of the strongest units in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Fu Xuan released only one patch ago with version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail alongside Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae. She is the newest character to join the game's ever-expanding roster, and has quickly become one of the community's favorite support units.

Fu Xuan is a quantum Preservation character of 5-star rarity. Unlike other such units in the game, she mitigates incoming damage instead of shielding it. One of the best parts of her kit is the strong critical rate buff she provides. This makes hitting the required 70 percent crit rate of the recommended planar relic set for Seele, Rutilent Arena, relatively easy.

5) Yukong - Harmony

Yukong is a free support you can obtain in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Yukong is a character from the Xianzhou region in Honkai Star Rail, and is one of the commanders of the Xianzhou fleet as well as a capable pilot. Her years of experience are shown well in her kit, making her one of the game's go-to supports. The fact that she can be obtained for free by completing certain stages in Memory of Chaos makes her even more accessible.

Yukong is an imaginary Harmony unit of 4-star rarity. Her skill grants enormous attack buffs to teammates, while her ultimate grants crit rate and crit damage increase to the entire team while dealing massive damage to foes. Her break skills are also fairly good, and she is the game's only 4-star Imaginary unit, which adds to her value.

Hopefully, this guide will help if you are looking forward to pulling for Seele and building her as your DPS.