The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: How to get the Biology Lesson trophy in No Return

Biology Lesson is a new trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return. It was added as part of the recent update, which brought new cosmetic items and playable characters for the roguelike mode. To get it, you must complete a run as Bill and use a custom pump shotgun to defeat a Bloater. This is easier said than done, as this infected variant won't go down without a fight.

This article covers everything you must know about killing Bloaters to unlock this trophy.

Unlocking the Biology Lesson trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return

Bill has had enough experience against Bloaters in the post-apocalypse (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To unlock the Biology Lesson trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return, you must first unlock Bill in No Return.

Unlike other playable characters with a customized weapon at the start, you won't have immediate access to Bill's custom shotgun. You can get his custom shotgun after you complete a dead drop and find it at the hideout. However, it is worth noting that dead drop rewards are spawned randomly.

While it may seem like Bill's shotgun is a force to be reckoned with, it is essentially the same weapon but a bit stronger. You must be extremely careful whenever you pull the trigger since ammo is scarce in No Return. Once the weapon is in your possession, you should pray that your run ends with one of the two Bloater boss encounters.

Tips and tricks to achieve the Biology Lesson trophy

One of the best parts about No Return is that you can adjust whatever setting you like. You can customize a run by choosing which enemy factions you would like to fight, taking out game modifiers, and removing other obstacles. We recommend you remove every other boss fight except the garage or arcade Bloater for a sure fight.

While the drop rate of the custom pump shotgun is low, there is a slim chance of getting it early if you are on Grounded, the hardest difficulty. Dead drops can only be seen in the following challenge modes:

Hunted

Holdout

Assault

You can remove the Capture objective from the menu for a higher chance of doing encounters with dead drops. It is worth noting that cheats and gameplay modifiers won't do you any good. The system will not honor whatever you achieved with active modifiers.

If you think your aim could use more work, increase the sensitivity of your aim assist or turn on the target lock for a clear shot. Accuracy over speed is crucial for this challenge. However, a Bloater is a big enough target, and you can destroy whatever the enemy is on the receiving end.

While the challenge does say you must defeat a Bloater with the custom pump shotgun as Bill, it does not mean you can't damage it with other weapons. Chip away at the lengthy health bar with pipe bombs and lure it into trap mines, then fire away with your sidearm.

Ammo conservation is important, as the pump shotgun can only carry up to eight shells, with six in the chamber. If you got a FEDRA flamethrower as a reward from dead drops, use it since fire is a primary weakness against any infected variant. Bloaters have been around longer than most, and their bodies have evolved into an abomination with a protective shell.

You will likely run out of ammo fast if you blast a Bloater with your custom pump shotgun. Time your shots and don't be afraid to use other items.

The garage Bloater's arena is much easier to move around (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once the health bar is nearly empty, blast away with your custom pump shotgun, and it will drop dead. The Biology Lesson trophy will automatically pop up after the Bloater is down, and you can finish whatever infected enemies are still lurking around to complete the run.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

