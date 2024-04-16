The official Stardew Valley Cookbook: Release date, how to buy, and more

Get ready to whip up some delicious in-game treats in your kitchen with the official Stardew Valley Cookbook. Collect the ingredients and set forth for your crafting station in the kitchen. This culinary companion is set to release on May 14, 2024, and is packed with recipes inspired by your favorite farm-fresh ingredients and dishes from Stardew Valley.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner looking to explore new flavors, this cookbook is sure to delight your taste buds and bring the magic of Stardew Valley to your kitchen table.

When is the official Stardew Valley Cookbook releasing?

Expand Tweet

The official Stardew Valley Cookbook was announced way back in September 2023. While the official X handle of ConcernedApe shows no updates, popular retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart have set the book's release date on May 14, 2024.

How to buy the official Stardew Valley Cookbook?

You can order the official Stardew Valley cookbook from Amazon (Image via Amazon)

You can pre-order the official Stardew Valley Cookbook from various retailers, including popular names like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Here is a list of the other sources you can obtain the book from:

Hardcover Edition

Ebook Edition

Amazon.com - Click here, list price is $13.99

Apple Books - Click here, list price is $13.99

Barnes & Noble - Click here, list price is $13.99

Books A Million - Click here, list price is $13.99

Google Play Store - Click here, list price is $13.99

Kobo - Click here, currently unavailable for pre-order, no price listed

Official Stardew Valley Cookbook recipes

One of the recipes in the cookbook (Image via ConcernedApe)

The official Stardew Valley Cookbook brings the farm-to-table experience to your kitchen. This immersive companion features over 50 delightful recipes inspired by the game's seasonal bounty.

Spring awakens your taste buds with a refreshing Complete Breakfast and a hearty Farmer's Lunch. Like Summer Crops, this season offers a taste of the sunshine with savory Crab Cakes and the universally loved Pink Cake. As autumn arrives, cozy up with a bowl of comforting Pumpkin Soup or a satisfying Survival Burger.

Finally, winter brings warmth with a seasonal Roots Platter, the intriguing Seafoam Pudding, and even the ever-so-slightly-strange Strange Bun. With a variety of dishes to explore, the Stardew Valley Cookbook caters to every chef, from seasoned cooks to budding adventurers.

Also read: How to get and use Broccoli in Stardew Valley

Official Stardew Valley Cookbook additional details

The cookbook is authored by Ryan Novak, in partnership with ConcernedApe. Additional specifications of the book are:

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Language: English

Format: Hardcover, ebook

Pages: 192

ISBN: 978-1984862051

Published: May 14, 2024

Dimensions: 7.66 x 0.78 x 9.44 inches

Unlike the Sea of Thieves cookbook, this Stardew Valley cookbook is available for hardcover and ebook editions, meaning users will also be able to enjoy it on Amazon Kindle.

Check out more content on Stardew Valley:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback