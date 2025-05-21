The Precinct Build 1.5.18292: Everything improved with the first patch (May 21, 2025)

The Precinct is a top-down shooter that might remind you of the first Grand Theft Auto title. The only major difference is that you are on the right side of the law this time, playing as a police officer. The Precinct recently received its first major update, which aims to fix the prevailing bugs and glitches in the game.

Ad

This article will delve into the full patch notes for The Precinct build 1.5.18292.

Full patch notes for The Precinct Build 1.5.18292

The latest update aims to fix performance issues in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Here's a list of all the fixes included in this update of The Precinct:

Ad

Trending

More potential fixes for save game loss

Fixed many reported crashes

The new game confirmation box requires holding if using keys or a controller

Fixed graphical artifacts when using Intel ARC A770/A750

ROG Ally will now default to Handheld mode

Kelly will get into the player’s vehicle quicker

Police officers should now be able to arrest suspects surrounded by vehicles during a helicopter patrol

Increased chance of gang burglaries and fights if they haven’t occurred recently

Improvements to how Kelly arrests and escorts suspects (more improvements planned for next patch)

Improved ability for player to self-right their car when flipped

Prevent AI from getting into a vehicle while ragdolled

Improved helicopter backup support

Added map markers for found rare vehicles and historic plaques

Improved animation when falling out of a jumping vehicle

Changed 'Brake' controls string to 'Brake / Reverse' for all languages

Fixed being able to trigger gang missions from detectives after being outside the precinct if the player also had played a race or time trial

Fixed several issues with animations when the player character is close to objects

Rebalanced fleeing vehicle speeds

Fixed handcuffing SFX playing when Kosta gets teleported next to patrol vehicle after being restrained

Several localisation fixes

Burglars should not be trapped in Ben’s Beanies anymore

Fixed issue where AI could get stuck on top of a vehicle when surrendering

Potential fix for characters disappearing after tackling them

Fix for characters clipping through the floor when searched on uneven surfaces

Visual pass on aiming animation when aiming repeatedly

Fix for NPCs dodging vehicles that are significantly lower/higher than them

Removed the unneeded shoreline ladder blocked by a cargo container in Carver Port

Fixed problems with system messages after disconnecting a controller

Fixed vehicles reverting to their damaged visual state after being damaged after repairing the vehicle

Fixed an issue with car alarm taking too long to time out after driving a car inside the police station garage

Fixed slow motion SFX stopping if you opened a radial menu from inside a radial menu, then went back to the first radial menu

Fixed callout panel not displaying properly if you started a shift, left through the garage doors and then went back inside the precinct

Fixed stamina bar depleting while player is inside phone booth if they were sprinting when they entered

Fixed criminals not being despawned when the subway gets shutdown

Fixed issue where graffiti vandals could despawn during training, and reappear only when the player was very close

Fixed incorrect patrol unit showing on shift scoreboard when on a helicopter patrol, but not boarding a helicopter

Fixed vehicle drop-off locations not highlighting on “Book suspects” sub-objectives

Fixed optional objective markers incorrectly showing when in a helicopter

Fixed issue where blipping your siren would cause vehicles behind you to pull over

Fixed several issues with objectives and fail screens after reloading the game

Fixed crime header not flashing on route to the bank heist

Several fixes for Kelly’s VO barks

Fixed player avatar being highlighted despite not being the first character to speak in conversation during certain cutscenes

Fixed characters being stuck in the dumpster after it’s tipped over

Prevent certain missions from starting when the player is interacting with a civilian

Fixed issue with littering objective not clearing after being abandoned

Fixed Traffic Stop showing incorrect colour icon at times

Fixed issue where drivers returning to their vehicle would incorrectly choose the closest seat, not the driver seat

Fix for issues with lights on vehicles

Fixed the map mouse cursor failing to display after you exited the map screen while hovering over any buttons

Fixed multiple SFX issues

Added some variants to door opening sound

Fixed a lot of collider issues

Fixed a lot of camera fade and z-fighting issues

Fixed multiple cases of misaligned decals

Several fixes for the Steel Mill mission

If the passenger of a pulled-over vehicle fires a weapon, then the driver now drives the vehicle away

Fixed several issues with time trials and races

Fixed several issues occurring during arrests (i.e., can’t arrest someone)

Fixed NPC navigation after destroying their stands

Fix for suspects sometimes not leaving their vehicles after surrendering

Fixed issue where the 3rd speed training suspect could stand around after getting out of their vehicle

Fixed player vehicle spawning inside or on top of other vehicles

Car skid marks won't appear if a tyre is flat

Fixed splash VFX playing on low roads

Fixed characters standing in T-pose during a shoot-out

Antonio and Chief should leave the Act 3 meeting correctly now

Fixed issues when Act 3 meeting was failed

Fixed Antonio hints showing incorrectly when on a helicopter patrol

Fixed pause menu not opening on controller disconnect if radial was open

Fixed a shader issue with phone booth in the fog

Fixed audio issue when Stun gun was out of ammo

Fixed gun not being reloaded when out of ammo and restarting due to a fail scenario

Added some variety to sounds played when bumping into people

Improvements to force restrain context hints

Fixed several UI overflows

Fixed several issues with graphical presets

Fixed problems with some ladders

Fixed the wrong gender flag on some characters

Fixed exterior street lights are enabled during daytime when exiting interiors

It should no longer be possible to clip through some gates when running

Fixed sprite scaling in some conversations

Fixed the death screen restart triggering after a restart callout

Fixed possible player clipping with cars when the radial menu is open

Fixed suspects pushing the player to escape, but then immediately surrendering

Fixed issue where suspects (Litter / Speeding Vehicles) would stand around after being fined or let go

The requested patrol vehicle should be spawning as close as possible to the player, instead of randomly

Support tokens are no longer added while traffic stop targets are complying

Fixed issue where plate checks could result in multiple callout panels being shown for the same suspect

Ad

Note from developers: We would still recommend backing up your saves, though, for now, as we're still investigating this issue. You can find your save file by following the path <user folder>\AppData\LocalLow\Fallen Tree Games Ltd\The Precinct\Backup the SaveGame_Steam folder.

Also Read: All weapons in The Precinct and how to unlock them

Check out our other The Precinct guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.