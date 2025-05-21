The Precinct Build 1.5.18292: Everything improved with the first patch (May 21, 2025)

The Precinct is a top-down shooter that might remind you of the first Grand Theft Auto title. The only major difference is that you are on the right side of the law this time, playing as a police officer. The Precinct recently received its first major update, which aims to fix the prevailing bugs and glitches in the game.
This article will delve into the full patch notes for The Precinct build 1.5.18292.
Full patch notes for The Precinct Build 1.5.18292
Here's a list of all the fixes included in this update of The Precinct:
- More potential fixes for save game loss
- Fixed many reported crashes
- The new game confirmation box requires holding if using keys or a controller
- Fixed graphical artifacts when using Intel ARC A770/A750
- ROG Ally will now default to Handheld mode
- Kelly will get into the player’s vehicle quicker
- Police officers should now be able to arrest suspects surrounded by vehicles during a helicopter patrol
- Increased chance of gang burglaries and fights if they haven’t occurred recently
- Improvements to how Kelly arrests and escorts suspects (more improvements planned for next patch)
- Improved ability for player to self-right their car when flipped
- Prevent AI from getting into a vehicle while ragdolled
- Improved helicopter backup support
- Added map markers for found rare vehicles and historic plaques
- Improved animation when falling out of a jumping vehicle
- Changed 'Brake' controls string to 'Brake / Reverse' for all languages
- Fixed being able to trigger gang missions from detectives after being outside the precinct if the player also had played a race or time trial
- Fixed several issues with animations when the player character is close to objects
- Rebalanced fleeing vehicle speeds
- Fixed handcuffing SFX playing when Kosta gets teleported next to patrol vehicle after being restrained
- Several localisation fixes
- Burglars should not be trapped in Ben’s Beanies anymore
- Fixed issue where AI could get stuck on top of a vehicle when surrendering
- Potential fix for characters disappearing after tackling them
- Fix for characters clipping through the floor when searched on uneven surfaces
- Visual pass on aiming animation when aiming repeatedly
- Fix for NPCs dodging vehicles that are significantly lower/higher than them
- Removed the unneeded shoreline ladder blocked by a cargo container in Carver Port
- Fixed problems with system messages after disconnecting a controller
- Fixed vehicles reverting to their damaged visual state after being damaged after repairing the vehicle
- Fixed an issue with car alarm taking too long to time out after driving a car inside the police station garage
- Fixed slow motion SFX stopping if you opened a radial menu from inside a radial menu, then went back to the first radial menu
- Fixed callout panel not displaying properly if you started a shift, left through the garage doors and then went back inside the precinct
- Fixed stamina bar depleting while player is inside phone booth if they were sprinting when they entered
- Fixed criminals not being despawned when the subway gets shutdown
- Fixed issue where graffiti vandals could despawn during training, and reappear only when the player was very close
- Fixed incorrect patrol unit showing on shift scoreboard when on a helicopter patrol, but not boarding a helicopter
- Fixed vehicle drop-off locations not highlighting on “Book suspects” sub-objectives
- Fixed optional objective markers incorrectly showing when in a helicopter
- Fixed issue where blipping your siren would cause vehicles behind you to pull over
- Fixed several issues with objectives and fail screens after reloading the game
- Fixed crime header not flashing on route to the bank heist
- Several fixes for Kelly’s VO barks
- Fixed player avatar being highlighted despite not being the first character to speak in conversation during certain cutscenes
- Fixed characters being stuck in the dumpster after it’s tipped over
- Prevent certain missions from starting when the player is interacting with a civilian
- Fixed issue with littering objective not clearing after being abandoned
- Fixed Traffic Stop showing incorrect colour icon at times
- Fixed issue where drivers returning to their vehicle would incorrectly choose the closest seat, not the driver seat
- Fix for issues with lights on vehicles
- Fixed the map mouse cursor failing to display after you exited the map screen while hovering over any buttons
- Fixed multiple SFX issues
- Added some variants to door opening sound
- Fixed a lot of collider issues
- Fixed a lot of camera fade and z-fighting issues
- Fixed multiple cases of misaligned decals
- Several fixes for the Steel Mill mission
- If the passenger of a pulled-over vehicle fires a weapon, then the driver now drives the vehicle away
- Fixed several issues with time trials and races
- Fixed several issues occurring during arrests (i.e., can’t arrest someone)
- Fixed NPC navigation after destroying their stands
- Fix for suspects sometimes not leaving their vehicles after surrendering
- Fixed issue where the 3rd speed training suspect could stand around after getting out of their vehicle
- Fixed player vehicle spawning inside or on top of other vehicles
- Car skid marks won't appear if a tyre is flat
- Fixed splash VFX playing on low roads
- Fixed characters standing in T-pose during a shoot-out
- Antonio and Chief should leave the Act 3 meeting correctly now
- Fixed issues when Act 3 meeting was failed
- Fixed Antonio hints showing incorrectly when on a helicopter patrol
- Fixed pause menu not opening on controller disconnect if radial was open
- Fixed a shader issue with phone booth in the fog
- Fixed audio issue when Stun gun was out of ammo
- Fixed gun not being reloaded when out of ammo and restarting due to a fail scenario
- Added some variety to sounds played when bumping into people
- Improvements to force restrain context hints
- Fixed several UI overflows
- Fixed several issues with graphical presets
- Fixed problems with some ladders
- Fixed the wrong gender flag on some characters
- Fixed exterior street lights are enabled during daytime when exiting interiors
- It should no longer be possible to clip through some gates when running
- Fixed sprite scaling in some conversations
- Fixed the death screen restart triggering after a restart callout
- Fixed possible player clipping with cars when the radial menu is open
- Fixed suspects pushing the player to escape, but then immediately surrendering
- Fixed issue where suspects (Litter / Speeding Vehicles) would stand around after being fined or let go
- The requested patrol vehicle should be spawning as close as possible to the player, instead of randomly
- Support tokens are no longer added while traffic stop targets are complying
- Fixed issue where plate checks could result in multiple callout panels being shown for the same suspect
Note from developers: We would still recommend backing up your saves, though, for now, as we're still investigating this issue. You can find your save file by following the path <user folder>\AppData\LocalLow\Fallen Tree Games Ltd\The Precinct\Backup the SaveGame_Steam folder.
