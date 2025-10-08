The Targeted Cosplayer side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

Digimon Story Time Stranger features a fair amount of exploration despite having segmented maps. Players can wander around in parts of Tokyo and complete various subquests to earn in-game resources like money and Augmented Chip. The materials can be used to further develop and enhance Digimon.
You can visit the Shinjuku area in Chapter 1 to pick up many such side quests, including The Targeted Cosplayer. Your objective will be to investigate a missing person dressed up as a child. Hence, you need to purchase the Costume Pack DLC to initiate and complete the The Targeted Cosplayer side quest in Time Stranger.
How to complete The Targeted Cosplayer side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
How to unlock the side quest
The Targeted Cosplayer side quest unlocks after completing the Shinjuku Rhapsody main mission. Upon meeting the requirements, you will receive a text from Hiroko Sagisaka regarding a cosplayer that went missing in the Shinjuku Park. Assuming you have purchased the Costume Pack DLC in Digimon Story Time Stranger, meet the client at the Waterfall Plaza to initiate the quest.
Walk around the park in the Chosen Children Outfit
Based on the side quest’s requirement, you have to equip the Chosen Children Outfit from the Costume Pack. To do so, open your Digivice and navigate to the Agent tab. Head to the Costumes tab and pick the specified outfit.
Stepping into the park with the costume on will trigger an anomaly. You get sucked into a mysterious portal. On the other side, you will find the missing cosplayer.
Battle Tuskmon
You will be ambushed by a stray Tuskmon after interacting with the cosplayer. Defeating the Digimon is the final step of The Targeted Cosplayer side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are some general tips to help you win the battle:
- The Tuskmon is a dinosaur-type Digimon that belongs to the Virus attribute, which makes him susceptible to plant and ice skills.
- However, the Tuskmon can resist electric and earth elements.
- You would want to use Ikkakumon or other Vaccine Digimon to defeat the monster.
Digimon Story Time Stranger: The Targeted Cosplayer side quest rewards
Hiroko will be waiting for you at the Shinjuku Park. Complete the battle and talk to her to claim the side quest rewards:
- 1,000 Reward Money
- 1x HP Augment Chip
