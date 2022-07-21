The Treasure of the Four Skerries Genshin Impact hidden quest guide: How to get all 6 chests easily

Genshin Impact players can get to experience fun treasure hunting as part of a limited event called The Treasure of the Four Skerries.

This is a treasure-hunting World Quest that will be available after players have completed all the main event quests in Summertime Odyssey. Players will have to travel around the islands of the Golden Apple Archipelago in search of clues and solve puzzles simultaneously to find treasure chests. A total of 6 chests can be found throughout this World Quest.

The following article will guide Genshin Impact players on how to trigger this event and provide the locations of all clues and treasure chests.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Guide to the Treasure of the Four Skerries hidden quest

Players must first teleport to the Twinning Isle North waypoint and head towards the Waverider summoner located on the southwest side of the island. Sail northeast towards the small island. Players will find a Night Raven statue near the entrance of the cave. Interact with this Night Raven statue and then jump down to defeat all the enemies.

Once all the enemies are defeated, use an Anemo attack to activate the windmill to create an updraft and glide up to interact with the Night Raven statue once again. The status will change location after the previous conversation. Climb the mountain to find him beside the Waverider and interact with him one more time.

Location of the small island and Night Raven near Twinning Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Summon a Waverider and sail according to Night Raven's instructions to traverse through the fog and reach a hidden island. Players must pay close attention to Night Raven's instructions or else, they can get lost in the fog. Once players reach the island, go up the mountain to find the first treasure chest that will reward players with Ako's Treasure: Location 2 and Primogems.

They must then teleport to the Nameless Island waypoint north of Broken Isle and sail northeast towards the quest location. Solve the harp puzzle to unlock the treasure chest. Collect the second treasure chest to obtain Primogems and Ako's Treasure: Location 1.

Location of Treasure Chest near Broken Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Klee island waypoint and head in the southwest direction towards the quest location. Once players reach the the small rocky island, climb up and jump into the hole. Elemental Sight must be used to find and remove the breakable rocks to collect a clue. Players will receive a sea route log that guides them to the third treasure chest and the next clue.

Go back to the Waverider and and switch to nighttime to proceed. Look for a constellation in the sky which should be in the southeast part of the night sky. Sail southeast towards the constellation until Genshin Impact players see a rock with whirlpools around it. Climb this rock to collect the fourth treasure chest, which will reward players with Primogems and Ako's Treasure: Location 3.

Follow the constellation to find another common chest with a clue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Pudding Isle northwest waypoint and head east towards the quest location in Waverider. Climb the rock and defeat the two electro slimes inside the cave to collect rewards from the fifth treasure chest. Teleport back to the Kazuha event waypoint and interact with Bonsai to re-arrange the setup with the following options:

Rock Garden Left Side = Hoverlight Rocks: Left

= Hoverlight Rocks: Left Rock Garden Right Side = Leisurely Rocks: Right

Teleport to the Pudding Isle waypoint again and glide down towards the southeast where there is a tree with red leaves. Investigate a glowing spot near the tree to find another Route Log and interact with Bonsai once again. The new arrangements are as follows:

Rock Garden Left Side = Leisurely Rocks: Left

= Leisurely Rocks: Left Rock Garden Right Side = Unyielding Rocks: Right

Return to the Pudding Isle waypoint and head southweast to find a glowing spot at the end of a wooden platform.

Location of the final treasure chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Investigate the glowing spot to obtain another Route Log and teleport to the Middle Island waypoint. Summon a Waverider and sail to the location marked in the image attached below. Players should then investigate the bubble surrounded by whirlpools in the marked location. Investigating this bubble will unlock a jellyfish puzzle that players can solve to obtain the sixth and final treasure chest for this quest in Genshin Impact.

