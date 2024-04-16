The Witcher 3: 5 things you may not know about Geralt & Yennefer's relationship

Depending on the choices you make playing The Witcher 3, you'll end up with either Triss Merigold or Yennefer of Vengerberg. Now, most people know about the relationship between Geralt and Yennefer. The two are the main love interests, and The Witcher 3 starts with a scene of Geralt and Vesemir looking for Yennefer.

The two share a ton of history, and even the biggest Witcher enthusiasts might not know about certain aspects of their relationship. This article will show five things you may not know about them.

Here are five things you may not know about Geralt and Yennefer's relationship in The Witcher 3

1) Geralt and Yennefer share similar origins

Geralt and Yennefer have struggled for their strength (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

Both characters, despite their different personalities, have been raised in similar conditions. Yennefer was an ugly hunchback who was shunned by her parents. Luckily, she found her way to the sorceresses, who taught her the ways of magic. But, before she could learn, Yennefer had to undergo a gruesome body-altering spell that fixed her body deformity.

Geralt was also abused by his mother as a child and was fragile when he was left to the Witchers. He was then trained by the monster killers and underwent the Trial of the Grasses, another deeply painful process. The two are now extremely powerful individuals, but that wasn't always the case, and their beginnings are extremely similar.

2) Geralt and Yennefer were bound together after their first encounter

A battle with a Djinn led to Geralt and Yennefer's fate being tied together (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/TARNISHED)

If The Witcher 3 was your first game from the franchise, you might have been confused about how Geralt and Yennefer found their way to each other. Well, a quest in The Witcher 3 sheds light on this subject. During The Last Wish quest, both characters team up to battle a Djinn.

This same Djinn was present when Geralt and Yennefer first met each other. The pair were helpless against the Djinn's power during their first encounter. Now, Geralt was its master and since the Djinn couldn't harm him, the Butcher of Blaviken asked the Djinn to tie his and Yennefer's fate to each other. This is how the two came to be bound to each other after their first meeting.

3) Geralt and Yennefer cannot have children

Geralt and Yennefer will never have children of their own (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

A little-known fact about their relationship is that they can't have children. You will encounter Ciri in The Witcher 3, the adopted daughter of Geralt and Yennefer, but the two don't have any children of their own. Yennefer underwent a spell to alter her body's shape, which, unfortunately, came at the cost of her fertility.

The mutations Geralt underwent to become a Withcer stripped him of his emotions along with his fertility. So, while the two characters are absolute juggernauts with immense strength, they will not be able to pass on their gifts to children of their own. This also explains why the two are always ready to lay down their life for Ciri.

Also read: Is The Witcher 3 worth playing in 2024?

4) Both characters are extremely old

Geralt and Yennefer have been around for a long time (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

Geralt of Rivia is hailed as one of the strongest characters and has access to some amazing skills in The Witcher 3, and Yennefer is one of the most dangerous sorceresses around. While both seem brimming with power and youth, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Geralt's age is believed to be between 90 and 100. Because his body isn't the same as that of a human, he ages differently and can retain a youthful appearance.

Yennefer is also around the same age, but sorceresses are known to consume mandrake concoctions to reverse their age. Knowing Yennefer, she could also use a spell to appear younger.

5) Both characters have often doubted their relationship with each other

Geralt and Yennefer's relationship is far from perfect (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/Kallelinski)

While on the surface, both Geralt and Yennefer looked completely committed to each other, the truth is a different story altogether. The very nature of their relationship was magical since the pair were bound together by a Djinn.

This wish became both a blessing and a curse for Yennefer since she could never figure out whether she wanted to be with Geralt or if it was the magic of the Djinn drawing her back to him.

Geralt has also doubted his relationship with Yennefer on multiple occasions. His time with Triss Merigold is also a point of grievance for the two lovebirds. If you wish, you can even choose to spend your life with Triss at the end of The Witcher 3. You can also romance Kiera Metz in The Witcher 3. That alone should tell you that Geralt and Yennefer's relationship in The Witcher 3 is far from perfect.

