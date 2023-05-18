"The worst yet?" - Warzone 2 players on Reddit are frustrated over latest playlist update

The recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 playlist update has enraged the community. Some even deemed it the worst playlist the developers have ever released. Every week, both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 receive playlist changes, which are usually implemented on Wednesday and last for the whole week. Similarly, this week brought a playlist adjustment that irritated the fandom.

The main reason why many are dissatisfied with their current playlist rotation is that no standard BR duos and Ashika quads have been added. However, players expect some modes to remain everpresent, and any changes to that causes backlash. The post that follows will go over all of the fan reactions to the recent playlist modification.

What's added to the May 17 playlist update in Warzone 2?

Modes

Raven Software @RavenSoftware This week's



Ranked Play (BETA)

• Battle Royale Trios



Battle Royale

• Quads



Mini Royale

• Solos



Ashika Resurgence

• Solos, Trios



Massive Resurgence

• Duos, Quads



Plunder

• Quads This week's #Warzone2 Playlist!Ranked Play (BETA)• Battle Royale TriosBattle Royale• QuadsMini Royale• SolosAshika Resurgence• Solos, TriosMassive Resurgence• Duos, QuadsPlunder• Quads 📜 This week's #Warzone2 Playlist! Ranked Play (BETA)• Battle Royale TriosBattle Royale• QuadsMini Royale• SolosAshika Resurgence• Solos, TriosMassive Resurgence• Duos, QuadsPlunder• Quads https://t.co/oIpkrMLjlU

Why fans are frustrated with recent playlist update in Warzone 2

Players have certain playlists they want to be continuously available in the title. Duos and Ashika quads are very popular in the community, yet the devs have not included those in the past two playlist rotations.

This is the main cause, and one Reddit member named "fulltimenoob" expressed his fury by posting the May 17 playlist update with the outline:

"The worst yet?"

Many other users hopped into the comment section agreeing to the above statement and even mentioning their views on the matter.

According to one user, the game's audience is dwindling. Hence the developers must incorporate playlist rotation. Another user responded to the comment, claiming that the players had stopped engaging only due to playlist changes.

One user said that Ashika quads, the most popular mode, was eliminated, claiming gamers in every discord server look for Ashika quads due to its small size and large volume of action.

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit)

Another user commented that two weeks without BR duos is extremely disappointing and that he plays daily and usually has just one friend online. Thus, he would like the regular BR duo to be permanently added to the playlist.

One user joked that players may play quads with their mics turned off and wind up playing duos halfway through.

Another person said that the title became boring once the new playlist didn't feature Ashika squads.

All of the comments indicate that the community is dissatisfied with the new playlist update. They shouldn't be upset, though, because the next weekly updated playlist will include BR duos and Ashika quads in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

