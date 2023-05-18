Create

"The worst yet?" - Warzone 2 players on Reddit are frustrated over latest playlist update

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 18, 2023 21:34 GMT
Players are not loving the May 17 playlist update of Warzone 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 playlist update has enraged the community. Some even deemed it the worst playlist the developers have ever released. Every week, both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 receive playlist changes, which are usually implemented on Wednesday and last for the whole week. Similarly, this week brought a playlist adjustment that irritated the fandom.

The main reason why many are dissatisfied with their current playlist rotation is that no standard BR duos and Ashika quads have been added. However, players expect some modes to remain everpresent, and any changes to that causes backlash. The post that follows will go over all of the fan reactions to the recent playlist modification.

What's added to the May 17 playlist update in Warzone 2?

Modes

📜 This week's #Warzone2 Playlist! Ranked Play (BETA)• Battle Royale TriosBattle Royale• QuadsMini Royale• SolosAshika Resurgence• Solos, TriosMassive Resurgence• Duos, QuadsPlunder• Quads https://t.co/oIpkrMLjlU
  • Ranked Play: Trios
  • Battle Royale: Quads
  • Mini Royale: Solos
  • Massive Resurgence: Duos and Quads
  • Plunder: Quads
  • Ashika Resurgence: Solos and Trios
  • DMZ: Trios

Why fans are frustrated with recent playlist update in Warzone 2

Players have certain playlists they want to be continuously available in the title. Duos and Ashika quads are very popular in the community, yet the devs have not included those in the past two playlist rotations.

This is the main cause, and one Reddit member named "fulltimenoob" expressed his fury by posting the May 17 playlist update with the outline:

"The worst yet?"
The worst yet? by u/fulltimenoob in CODWarzone

Many other users hopped into the comment section agreeing to the above statement and even mentioning their views on the matter.

According to one user, the game's audience is dwindling. Hence the developers must incorporate playlist rotation. Another user responded to the comment, claiming that the players had stopped engaging only due to playlist changes.

Comment by u/AA_is_OP from discussion The worst yet? in CODWarzone
Comment by u/Blurny from discussion The worst yet? in CODWarzone

One user said that Ashika quads, the most popular mode, was eliminated, claiming gamers in every discord server look for Ashika quads due to its small size and large volume of action.

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit)
Fan reaction (Image via Reddit)

Another user commented that two weeks without BR duos is extremely disappointing and that he plays daily and usually has just one friend online. Thus, he would like the regular BR duo to be permanently added to the playlist.

Comment by u/lost_in_void from discussion The worst yet? in CODWarzone

One user joked that players may play quads with their mics turned off and wind up playing duos halfway through.

Comment by u/ErgonomicZero from discussion The worst yet? in CODWarzone

Another person said that the title became boring once the new playlist didn't feature Ashika squads.

Comment by u/Designer_Surprise263 from discussion The worst yet? in CODWarzone

All of the comments indicate that the community is dissatisfied with the new playlist update. They shouldn't be upset, though, because the next weekly updated playlist will include BR duos and Ashika quads in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

