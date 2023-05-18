5 things you should do first in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises many intricate gameplay mechanics that are connected to an expansive open world. This results in an immersive experience, but certain aspects of the title can overwhelm you, especially in its early stages. You can, however, prioritize some tasks to ensure that doesn't happen.

It is a good idea to explore this title's world at your own pace, finding hidden rewards and secrets along your journey in Hyrule. Apart from this, it is also wise to partake in some quests that provide you with crucial tools early on. They can be very useful in the long run.

Getting the paraglider and 4 other things you should prioritize in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Accumulate Zonai Devices

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces some new gameplay elements. This includes the Zonai Device Dispensers scattered across various locations. You can interact with these to obtain Zonai Devices like portable pots, fans, steering sticks, and more.

To acquire such items, however, you will require Zonai Charges, which can be collected by defeating an enemy type called Constructs.

Zonai Devices are essential tools that can facilitate traversal, aid in solving puzzles, and more. For instance, early in the game, you have to attach fans to minecarts so you can navigate the various Sky Islands. Zonai Devices can help here. This is why one should go after them in the title's initial phase.

2) Obtain the paraglider

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a world with varied terrain and altitudes. This makes it essential to use all modes of travel, including using the paraglider. To obtain this item, you must complete an early-game quest called Crisis At Hyrule. All you need to do is assist Purah with a task, and she will reward you with this important tool.

You will be able to glide across vast distances with the paraglider. Do note that it has a stamina meter that can deplete if this item is not used judiciously. Refer to this article to learn more about how not to take fall damage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is ideal to get the paraglider first and then venture out to distant lands for exploration.

3) Find Hestu

If you played the previous game, you will recognize a character named Hestu. You will find him in the Hyrule Ridge area on a path leading to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. He will be pestered by a group of moving tree enemies during your first encounter. Assist him to increase your inventory space in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

However, you will need to hand him Korok Seeds to make that happen. You can find these items while exploring the world. You will also encounter a pair of Koroks in the early stages of this game, and reuniting their friends will reward you with some.

4) Complete the quest Camera Work in the Depths

After you get the paraglider, you can partake in the Camera Work in the Depths quest. You can refer to this detailed guide on how to complete it and unlock the Camera in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can take photos using this tool and capture your favorite moments.

Apart from that, acquiring this item also gets you access to the Hyrule Compendium feature. This is a collection of all the creatures and items you encounter on your journey. You can peruse the compendium to read about various details associated with those entities and objects. This includes common locations and descriptions of any item or creature.

5) Acquire a horse

Traveling is a major part of the experience. Hence, it is beneficial to have as many options for it as possible early in the game. Horses can cover a lot of distance faster, thereby saving you time. Furthermore, the game comprises several stables wherein you can register your steed.

You can even attach a towing harness to a horse and enable it to tow wagons/carts, allowing you to transport heavy objects with ease. You can find these creatures around various settlements, including an area on the west of Lookout Landing. You must approach untamed horses cautiously since they will disperse upon spotting you.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages you to think creatively while solving puzzles, exploring, and combating myriad foes. You can also leverage Link’s abilities like Recall, Fuse, and Ultrahand to keep the gameplay experience interesting.

