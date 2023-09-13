10 things Starfield players love about the game

Starfield has left a notable impression on the gaming world. Bethesda's new masterpiece stands as a work of art that has enraptured players from around the globe. The title is set in a sprawling, interstellar realm filled with mysteries and thrilling adventures. Players are transported into an intriguing domain known as the Settled Systems, where they can explore and discover new mysteries.

Starfield boasts seamlessly operating mechanics and user-friendly controls, ensuring that players can effortlessly navigate this vast universe. The game’s storyline is captivating, and players have been left mesmerized by its numerous facets.

Its open-world design allows players to explore at their own pace. The soundtrack is also noteworthy, as it adds to the overall immersive experience. Players have praised the title for its deep and engaging role-playing mechanics, which allow them to create their own unique characters and playstyles.

In short, Starfield is a monumental game that has set a new standard for open-world RPGs. Having said that, let's take a look at 10 things players love about the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Bethesda's new masterpiece: Things that make Starfield a hit among players

1) A universe for you to get lost in

Open world (Image via Bethesda)

At the core of Starfield's charm lies its mesmerizing universe, the Settled Systems. Set in a distant future where humanity has spread across the stars, this universe brims with history, intricate lore, and a palpable sense of wonder.

Players get absorbed in a sprawling tale that spans three centuries, immersing them in a meticulously crafted world filled with history, conflicts, and captivating stories of human progress.

2) Fascinating faction adventures

Joining factions (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda has always excelled in crafting intriguing factions, and Starfield lives up to this reputation. Players can align themselves with various groups, each offering a unique and thrilling story.

Whether players opt for the life of a daring space pirate with the Crimson Fleet, become a righteous sheriff with the Freestar Rangers, or delve into corporate secrets with Ryujin Industries, the game provides an array of enticing choices and narratives within these faction quests.

3) Diverse, memorable places

Cities on various planets (Image via Bethesda)

The Settled Systems serve as a treasure trove of diverse and immersive locations.

Players can journey from the untamed frontier of Akila City to the neon-soaked streets of Neon, explore the towering skyscrapers of New Atlantis, or descend into the practical underground city of Cydonia. Each place offers a unique history and culture, enriching the vast galactic universe.

4) NASA-punk style

NASA-punk style (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's NASA-punk style infuses the entire experience with a retro-futuristic design blended seamlessly with cutting-edge technology.

This unique visual style pays incredible attention to detail. It immerses players in a futuristic yet oddly familiar world.

5) An engaging main story

Combat (Image via Bethesda)

While faction questlines hold great appeal, Starfield's central narrative is equally riveting. It encourages players to embrace exploration, embarking on a thrilling space adventure that unfolds into a complex and captivating tale.

Filled with unexpected twists and revelations, the story keeps players on the edge of their seats, hungry to uncover the deepest secrets of the galaxy.

6) Well-developed companions

Companions (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield has a cast of companions that have received more attention and depth than ever before in a Bethesda RPG.

The members of Constellation, the group of space explorers players join, are lovable and fully fleshed-out characters. Their character-specific stories and interactions add layers of depth to the gameplay, enhancing the overall experience.

7) Limitless player freedom

Customization (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's signature philosophy, "Be who you want to be," shines brightly in Starfield. Players can carve their unique path, whether they choose to be a rogue with a heart of gold, an unrelenting space pirate, a loyal military officer, or a daring explorer.

The character creator allows for diverse backstories and traits, while the game encourages varied playstyles and decision-making, granting players unparalleled freedom.

8) A flexible progression system

Progression system (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's progression system is both robust and adaptable. Players can tailor their characters by distributing skill points across five skill trees, each offering a wide array of options.

Skill upgrades are linked to specific actions and activities, adding depth and variety to character development. Whether mastering combat, persuasion, or stealth, players can craft their skills to match their preferred style of play.

9) Exciting space travel and combat

Traveling in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Space travel and combat form the core of Starfield's experience. Intuitive controls make piloting a ship and engaging in space battles exhilarating.

The power allocation system, where players decide how to distribute energy among ship systems, adds depth to space skirmishes. Whether participating in epic battles or navigating the cosmos, the game's spaceflight mechanics shine.

10) Detailed ship-building

Ship-building (Image via Bethesda)

One of Starfield's standout features is its ship-building mechanics. Players can create and customize their spacecraft, from shape and size to components like engines, shields, and weapons.

The level of freedom in ship design is astonishing, allowing players to fashion vessels tailored to their preferences. Walking through these custom ships' interiors and witnessing the crew's interactions adds an extra layer of immersion.

While Starfield isn't entirely free from minor technical glitches and occasional bugs, it stands as Bethesda's most polished and stable launch to date. These issues rarely diminish the overall experience, and the developer's commitment to addressing them through post-launch patches underscores their dedication to player satisfaction.