"This game is definitely losing the fun factor" - Apex Legends players frustrated as matchmaking feels extremely imbalanced in Season 18

The Apex Legends subreddit is in a flurry as frustrated players have taken to the platform to express their discontentment with matchmaking in the game. Since the release of Season 16, matchmaking has slowly been sliding downhill. Season 17 saw the lowest player count that the title had ever seen in the past few years, struggling to keep the playerbase above the 150k count.

As we progress to Season 18, players are absolutely devastated at the disparity of skill they face in their lobbies, even when they queue for casual pub games. Read below for a more detailed brief on how gamers feel regarding Skill-Based Matchmaking in Apex Legends.

Is Skill-Based Matchmaking flawed in Apex Legends Season 18?

It remains unclear whether the prospect of Skill-Based Matchmaking is working like it should in the game's current season. With six out of 10 posts on Reddit referring to the abysmal state of matchmaking, players most definitely feel like they are not being adequately matched in their pub and Ranked games.

User u/flirtmcdudes, who previously dominated in Diamond lobbies with a K/D of over 2.0 in-game, has been struggling to find decent matchmaking in Season 18. He further stated that it is extremely hard for any solo queue player to even play this game in its current state.

Confident-Ganache411 supplemented the point. They said that if the matchmaking is truly supposed to be balanced and players are matching up against three stacks of Predator/Masters level players in their lobbies, it should be impossible for beginners who barely even know how the game runs to be part of this lobby.

However, the sad truth is that being paired with newbies in a veteran-stacked lobby is not news in Apex Legends. It has been a continuing issue that has not been patched by Respawn Entertainment and is at its worst in Season 18.

Many, out of frustration, have resorted to quitting the game until measures are taken to address the matchmaking situation. It is understandable that not everyone would like to face off against a stack of elite squads when queueing for a pubs game.

There has definitely been a steady decline in the Apex Legends playerbase in recent times. With Season 17 recording the least player count the game has seen in over two years, Respawn definitely needed to step up their game. Numerous aspects of the new Season's launch definitely brought back a chunk of the community. However, with the matchmaking unaddressed for more than a year, the slow withdrawal of players from the game is going to be inevitable.

Gigiinjo and many others supplement the whole conversation with their arguments. Even for veterans who have been at this game for years, the SBMM seems to have taken their match-ups to extreme levels. Anyone with more than 1.0 K/D is being put into lobbies full of Masters and Predator stacks, making it impossible for the casual player base to have even a little bit of fun.

