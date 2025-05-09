“This looks so good”: Fans react to new Marvel Rivals Heroes menu update featuring the equipped costume

Marvel Rivals recently updated their heroes tab to match their equipped skins. Although it does not extend to battle avatars or the lord icons, it is still a welcome change, which got a lot of appreciation from the community. User @TIIIM24 exclaimed:
“God this looks so good”
A user named @zvis_ceral also commented that they loved the change. They said:
“Such a good change”
Another user, @MasonSu03141645, said that they loved these kinds of simple yet effective changes, as cosmetics were one of their favorite parts of the game.
It was clear from the comments that the community was overjoyed with this update. User @BrandNubian1863 commented that although this was a small change, it was of huge value. They further went on to add that since cosmetics were such a big investment for players, they should be able to flaunt them as much as possible. They said:
“Small add with huge value. We paid a lot/worked hard for those skins. They should be shown off at all times. Great fix.”
Finally, user @luv4castro replied that this was a cool change and a step in the right direction by the developers. They also added that it was time for the lord icons to get a similar treatment.
A brief overview of the recent Marvel Rivals patch update
The latest Marvel Rivals patch arrived on May 8, 2025. The most prominent changes are the hero portraits and the emote and spray wheel rework. There were also other minor fixes. Here are the details:
- New store items - Sunshine Rocket Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel Girl bundles
- Reworked emote and spray wheel with newly added quick equip feature
- Portraits in the heroes tab have been updated to reflect their currently equipped skins
- Glitches and bugs fixed
This is everything you need to know about the recent patch update in Marvel Rivals.
