Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance ends

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 patch has several exciting contents in store, including the brand new banners for Astra Yao and Evelyn, alongside fresh events. However, players can only access them once the update goes live following the five-hour maintenance on January 22, 2025.

This article presents a universal countdown to track the time until ZZZ 1.5 maintenance ends, and also discusses the server downtime schedule.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance end?

The maintenance prior to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is scheduled to begin on January 22, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The process will take roughly five hours, during which players will be locked out of the game. They can boot up the new patch on the same day right after the ZZZ 1.5 maintenance ends at 11 am (UTC+8).

Readers can use the countdown below to track the time remaining till the end of the maintenance phase:

HoYoverse will compensate Proxies for any inconveniences caused due to the maintenance. They will be rewarded a total of 600x Polychrome via the in-game mailing system once the update goes live. To be eligible for the freebie, players must reach Inter-Knot Lv. 4 by the end of version 1.4.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance downtime for all regions

Players might also want to check out the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance downtime for all regions, as detailed in the following list:

America (January 21, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (January 21-22, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (January 22, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

