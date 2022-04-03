Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Brr-Zerker + Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest creative effort from Gearbox Software. After the popularity of Borderlands 2's Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, the devs decided to turn it into a full game. This modern rendition is an evolution of the Borderlands formula and also implements some fresh changes for the series.

In typical RPG fashion, a threat looms over Wonderlands, called the Dragon Lord. The Fatemaker, the savior of this mysterious and magical world, must take him down.

The inclusion of a Multi-Class system shakes up the traditional fantasy theme by letting players pick two Classes throughout the campaign for one character. Check out the Brr-Zerker and Clawbringer combo in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Empower your melee with fire, lightning and ice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat synergy

The Brr-Zerker has a Class Feat called Rage of the Ancients, which Enrages the Fatemaker on activating an Action Skill. This grants Bonus Frost Damage to the player's attacks. Activating an Action Skill when already Enraged restores a portion of the Enrage timer.

Meanwhile, a Wyvern Companion follows Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Clawbringer. It deals Fire damage as well as melee attacks to enemies. All bonuses to player damage apply to the Companion as well.

This way, the Frost effect should take place every time the Action Skills are triggered - while it doesn't directly affect the Wyvern, it can still help in its own way.

2) Action Skills

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, there are four Action Skills to pick from after multi-classing, and only one can be equipped at a time.

Dreadwind (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while Feral Surge (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset Cleansing Flames (Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage

Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage Storm Dragon's Judgment (Clawbringer): Causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity. The launched hammer can also be recalled (hurting enemies in its path on its way back). Ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown

Since Rage of the Ancients adds Frost damage on top, the Clawbringer's Fire/Lightning hammer attacks are a good choice to take on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' enemies.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two Classes

When paired, these two Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Classes offer a number of skills that boost elemental as well as melee damage. Note that the level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level.

Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

CW is Clawbringer while BZ is Brr-Zerker.

Radiance (CW) + Unarmoured Defense (BZ): The Fatemaker gains increased Maximum Ward Capacity with the former skill. The latter reserves a portion of the Fatemaker's Ward which cannot be restored, but their Maximum Health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount. Health can no longer be Reserved. Rediance's boost should slightly negate the penalty for the reserved Ward amount

The Fatemaker gains increased Maximum Ward Capacity with the former skill. The latter reserves a portion of the Fatemaker's Ward which cannot be restored, but their Maximum Health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount. Health can no longer be Reserved. Rediance's boost should slightly negate the penalty for the reserved Ward amount Blasthamut's Favor (CW) + Blast Chill (BZ): With the former, killing an enemy with a gun summons a Fire Orb that seeks out a new enemy dealing Fire Ability Damage. Killing an enemy with melee damage summons a Lightning Orb that seeks out an enemy, dealing Lightning Ability Damage. With the latter, when the Fatemaker deals Melee Damage to an enemy, there is a chance to release a Frost Nova, dealing Frost Ability Damage to nearby enemies

With the former, killing an enemy with a gun summons a Fire Orb that seeks out a new enemy dealing Fire Ability Damage. Killing an enemy with melee damage summons a Lightning Orb that seeks out an enemy, dealing Lightning Ability Damage. With the latter, when the Fatemaker deals Melee Damage to an enemy, there is a chance to release a Frost Nova, dealing Frost Ability Damage to nearby enemies Rebuke (CW) + The Old Ways (BZ): With the former, the Fatemaker gains Damage Reduction from all attacks. Additionally, all allies near the Fatemaker gain a chance to reflect damage back to their attackers as Lightning Damage. With the latter, the Fatemaker deals Bonus Damage and gains increased Damage Reduction the closer they are to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus. For a class with close range options, shrugging off damage is crucial

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and Xbox X|S.

