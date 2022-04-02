Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Stabbomancer + Graveborn

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is one of the biggest games recently. It's the latest installment in the iconic Borderlands series, albeit a spinoff. But unlike a spinoff, developer Gearbox Software has gone all out in ensuring it's their best looter shooter yet.

The new game takes players back to Wonderlands from the Borderlands 2 DLC Assault on Dragon Keep. While it is a return to a familiar setting, things have been overhauled to meet the standards of a modern fantasy adventure.

New elements like character customization, new enemies, and a new multi-class system are just a few things to be excited about. Speaking of classes, here's how the Stabbomancer and Graveborn class combo pans out in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Become an unstoppable Dark Magic-fueled melee machine in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Stabbomancer has the handy trait of boosting overall Critical Hit Chance. Meanwhile, Graveborn has access to a useful Demi-Lich Companion that follows the Fatemaker.

It can deal Dark Magic damage while flying around. When the Fatemaker casts a Spell, the Demi-Lich simultaneously launches a Hellish Blast attack.

2) Action Skills

Each class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has four Action Skills. Only one can be active at a time.

Ghost Blade (Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer.

(Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer. From the Shadows (Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit.

(Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit. Dire Sacrifice (Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health. Reaper of Bones (Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become Invulnerable for a period, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends.

Since dealing the most damage is crucial, and given how squishy the Graveborn side can be due to lower HP skills, From the Shadows is the best pick to keep players safe from harm, even if temporarily.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Whether melee or long-range, Graveborn's skills revolving around health regeneration and Dark Magic should boost the Stabbomancer's survivability. In the meantime, Stabbomancer's crit focus should make quick work of enemies, even with Spells, something the Dark Magic occultist specializes in.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is currently 40, offering one skill point per level to users, though they can max out only one of the two skill trees at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SM is for Stabbomancer and GB for Graveborn. The following skills can go well together:

Sanguine Sacrament (GB) + Haste (SM): The former regenerates health when the Fatemaker casts a Spell. The latter increases Melee Attack Speed and Movement Speed, and casting a Spell doubles this bonus for a while.

The former regenerates health when the Fatemaker casts a Spell. The latter increases Melee Attack Speed and Movement Speed, and casting a Spell doubles this bonus for a while. Lord of Edges (GB) + Shadow Step (SMM): The former reduces incoming damage and increases player damage dealt the lower the Fatemaker's HP is. The latter is a Kill Skill, ensuring the Fatemaker's next melee strike is a Critical Hit for a short duration. Shadow Step should combine with Lord of Edges to prove handy in a punch when right up in the enemy's face just to deal that extra damage.

The former reduces incoming damage and increases player damage dealt the lower the Fatemaker's HP is. The latter is a Kill Skill, ensuring the Fatemaker's next melee strike is a Critical Hit for a short duration. Shadow Step should combine with Lord of Edges to prove handy in a punch when right up in the enemy's face just to deal that extra damage. Exploit their Weakness (SM) + Blast Gasp (GB): Whenever the Fatemaker deals Spell Damage with the latter, there is a chance to create an explosion, thus dealing Ability Damage of the Spell's elemental type to enemies who are nearby. The Elemental Explosion cannot critically hit. The former makes the enemy take increased damage from all sources when a Status Effect is applied - and this can be from elemental Spells.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 25 for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

