5 tips to keep in mind before starting Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4

Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are finally out, creating waves in the gaming community since becoming the most trending game on Steam. Since Chapters 1 and 2 were released in 2018 and 2021, fans have been excited to know what’s new in store for the ragtag trio of Kris, Susie, and Ralsei as they aim to save the world from the Dark Fountains.

Ad

Before jumping into Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4, here are five tips to help you get better and be more prepared.

5 tips to remember before playing Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4

1) Fix the Top Cake before giving it to the Top Chef in Chapter 1

Fixing Top Chef's cake in Deltarune gives you incredible rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Toby Fox)

Before you play Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4, it’s essential that you go through the previous two chapters first. It’s fine if you already did so years ago — replaying them again remains a fun experience since it will help you remember the major plotlines and decisions you made back then, since they can have lasting consequences now.

Ad

Trending

In Deltarune Chapter 1, you will meet a character called the Top Chef in the Dark World. He seems to be distressed because Susie ate his cake. However, you can repair his Broken Cake by taking it to Malius the smith in the next region of the game, the Forest.

When you bring the repaired cake back to him instead of devouring it because you have a sweet tooth, he will reward you with unlimited Spin Cakes, which can heal a significant amount of HP for all your party members. Therefore, this will be a big help for your party during battles.

Ad

2) Spare enemies to recruit them

Use the ACT command to find ways to spare and recruit enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Toby Fox)

Throughout Deltarune’s first two chapters, you have the option of weakening enemies and sparing them. You can do so by using the Spare command or by using certain specific ACT commands. For example, in Chapter 1, you can spare the K-Round enemy if you use the ACT command to bow down and loosen his crown.

Ad

If you do so to most enemies in Chapter 1, you can recruit them in Chapter 2, and so on. As such, it’s often a good idea not to be violent towards enemies and be the true benevolent hero you are supposed to be, irrespective of what Susie wants.

Also read — Deltarune: Can you play the game as a newcomer?

3) Talk to all NPCs

Talk to NPCs in Deltarune (Image via Toby Fox)

Like any other RPG, talking to NPCs is crucial in Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4. Most NPCs have multiple lines of dialogue, which happen after you talk with them a few times. This not only helps you understand more about the game’s wacky world, but doing so may often reveal hidden side quests that you otherwise might have missed out completely.

Ad

4) Explore as much as possible

Treading the road not taken can reveal secrets (Image via Toby Fox)

While Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 might not be a completely open-world game, they still feature big open levels for you to explore. Each of the game’s areas has diverging paths, where you can take the unintended route to come across hidden NPCs and items.

Ad

As such, try to explore the map as much as possible, since you will eventually be backtracking to some of these locations later. However, don’t worry too much if you missed a path, since you can use the teleporting door later on to revisit these areas and explore them fully.

Also read — How many Deltarune chapters will there be?

5) Collect all weapons and armor from previous chapters

Shopkeepers sell valuable weapons and armor (Image via Toby Fox)

There are many weapons and armor to collect throughout both the previous chapters, enough for a strong start in Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 if you wish to do a non-pacifist playthrough and kill everyone in your sight. You will collect most of them by exploring the world or buying them from shopkeepers like Seam.

Ad

It’s necessary to equip the best gear to make your fights easier. Good weapons like the Mecha Saber for Kris and the Devilsknife for Susie will simplify your tasks. Regarding armor, you must buy the Frayed Bowties for Kris and Ralsei, along with Chain Mail for Susie.

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.