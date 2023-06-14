In Street Fighter 6 combos refer to consecutive attacks performed sequentially and quickly. These involve linking or canceling one move into another to perform a continuous flow of attacks. Fighting games like Street Fighter rely heavily on combos, and proficient players frequently use them to punish and significantly damage their opponents.

Combos vary in length and complexity, from simple two-hit combos to complex and intricate 10-or-more-hit combos. They can be used to extend a player’s offense, create pressure, or create opportunities for mix-ups and mind games. With that said, here are some 5 tips and tricks to help you execute combos easier in Street Fighter 6.

5 recommendations on how to execute combos easier in Street Fighter 6

1) Start with the basics

In Street Fighter 6, you can begin with some basic combos that involve linking or canceling two moves. Look for simple movements that are easy to perform and don’t require strict timing. You can gradually increase the complexity of the combos as they gain more comfort. Performing simple combos will help you perform more complex and intricate attacks; once you are comfortable with the 2-hit combos, you can move on to 4-hit to 10-hit combos.

If you’re a Cammy main, you can try basic combos from Cammy’s command list and move on to more complex characters and combos.

2) Make use of target combos in Street Fighter 6

Target combos are predetermined sets of attacks executed by pressing the right buttons in the right sequence. They are often easier to perform than manual linking moves or canceling steps. Check out any target move in your character's command list, then practice using them to incorporate them into your gameplay.

With target combos, it is now easier to perform combos with your characters since the combos are in your command list in-game. You can start with the top most popular characters in Street Fighter 6.

3) Timings and inputs in Street Fighter 6

Practicing your timing is crucial when executing combos and EX moves successfully. To ensure you have every motion dialed in, practice timing your inputs in training mode. Take advantage of the training mode in Street Fighter 6 to practice every combo input without any time pressure or interruptions. Use training mode to explore and understand your character's strengths, speed, and weaknesses.

To make every combo easier, try to break down each segment of the combo and focus on perfecting every part before attempting to link them together. This is an effective strategy to make executing a combo easier.

4) Muscle memory in Street Fighter 6

Muscle memory means our body learns and remembers specific movements through repeated practice. This enables you to execute combos instinctively in Street Fighter 6. Invest time in training mode by achieving the combo sequences until the inputs become natural. Repetition and muscle memory will be simpler to execute during ground modes or ranked games. Training your muscle memory in Street Fighter 6 is important because this allows you to execute or perform actions quickly, concisely, and without hesitations.

5) Watch and incorporate moves

Watching high-level gameplay of experienced/professional Street Fighter 6 players allows aspiring gamers to observe and incorporate aspects such as timing, inputs, and strategies into their play style. You can pick up valuable insights and tips that can help enhance gameplay and decision-making.

Incorporating high-level gameplay into your play style can greatly enhance your performance and skills in Street Fighter 6. It also allows you to learn from the best and adapt their techniques to your gameplay to improve as a player continuously. Try experimenting with these top 5 characters in Street Fighter 6 to rank up faster.

Hope these tips help you to pull off combos with greater ease in Street Fighter 6. With practice and dedication, you can improve your combo execution skills and become a formidable opponent in the game.

