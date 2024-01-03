Top 10 mobile esports tournaments of 2023

The 2023 season was quite good for mobile esports, as several games recorded great viewership across various tournaments. Among these, the MOBA title MLBB enjoyed another successful year, emerging as the leading mobile game in terms of viewership. Notably, eight out of the top ten popular events belonged to this game, which showcases how popular the game is.

PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor also accumulated significant viewership. Conversely, Free Fire experienced a continued decline this year as well. Let’s take a closer look at the top mobile tournaments of 2023 based on a report by Esports Charts.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top ten mobile esports tournaments of 2023 by peak viewership

10. Arena of Valor Premier League

The contest was played in June and July this year, where 14 teams competed for a total prize pool of $500K. It generated a peak viewership of around 975K, which was achieved during the Grand Finals between Saigon Phantom and Bacon Time.

Regarded as the 10th most popular mobile esports event of 2023, the Premier League saw Vietnamese club Saigon Phantom as the undisputed winner of this prestigious competition.

9. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023

The PMGC 2023 took place from November 2 to December 10 and featured 50 teams worldwide. The grand PUBG Mobile competition recorded a peak concurrent viewers of over 980K. Mongolian organization IHC Esports clinched the title of this fourth edition of the Global Championship.

The PMGC 2023 boasted a humongous prize of $3 million, becoming one of the most successful events of PUBG Mobile. The company has also announced its next championship edition that will be hosted in the United States.

8. Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 SEA - Challenge Finals

The MLBB event was organized by ESL in July in Jakarta, Indonesia. The UB Finals between Onic and Bren Esports accumulated a peak viewership of over 1 million. ESL distributed a total of $150K in prize money among 12 teams in this competition.

Indonesian club Onic Esports secured the championship title in the Pro Series Season 3, showcasing impressive dominance throughout the event. It was the eighth most popular event of the year.

7. 32nd SEA Games - Women's Tournament

The SEA Games featured women's teams, grabbed an impressive peak viewership of 1.3 million, and emerged as one of the year's most popular events. Indonesia won the competition in emphatic fashion.

The Philippines and Malaysia were second and third places, respectively. It was hosted offline in Cambodia on May 10 and 11, 2023. A total of six teams from six Southeast Asian countries participated.

6. 32nd SEA Games - Men's Tournament

The tournament took place from May 12 to 14 with nine teams. It recorded a peak concurrent viewers of 1.4 million. The Philippines, which featured Bren Esports’ roster, emerged victorious.

Malaysia ensured second place to its name, while Myanmar came third in this prestigious event. It was held in two phases: Group and Final stages.

5. MPL Indonesia Season 11

Season 11 of the MPL Indonesia was played from February 2 to April 9, featuring a total cash prize of $300K. During the LB Semifinals between Evos and RRQ, it generated a peak viewership of 1.8 million and was the fifth most popular mobile esports tournament.

Evos Legends won this match. However, the team lost the Grand Finals against Onic.

4. MPL Indonesia Season 12

The MPL Indonesia Season 12 was contested among nine teams from July 7 to September 10. Onic Esports maintained their brilliant performance and won the contest dominantly. A maximum viewership of 2.1 million was noticed during the match between Evos Legends and RRQ in Week 2 of the tournament.

3. MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023

The grand event achieved a peak viewership of 3.6 million. Indonesian club Onic registered their victory after showcasing top-tier performances. Blacklist and ECHo from the Philippines finished second and third positions, respectively. The MSC is one of the major MLBB title tournaments and is played annually.

2. M4 World Championship

The fourth season of the Championship occurred from January 1 to 15, 2023. ECHO from the Philippines lift their first international title. It was one of the most exciting events of MLBB, where 16 teams from across the globe contested for a cash prize pool of $800.

It generated a peak viewership of 4.2 million, which was captured during an encounter between RRQ Hoshi and Blacklist International.

1. M5 World Championship

The recently concluded M5 Championship registered a record peak viewership of 5.06 million. It was the most popular mobile esports event of the year and the second most popular mobile tournament ever, besides the Free Fire World Series 2021.

Bren Esports from the Philippines clinched the trophy. Onic claimed the second spot, while Blacklist occupied third place there.

