Pokemon plush toys have been around for years, and as the popularity of the franchise has increased, so have the values of some of these pocket monsters.

When most people think of high-value collectibles related to Pokemon, their mind will immediately jump to the trading card game. In today's market however, all things Pokemon have seemingly sky-rocketed in value. Plush toys from the franchise are no exception.

Here are three of the most expensive ones ever sold:

Top 3 most expensive Pokemon plush toys ever sold

#3 - Dittochu plush

A newer/less valuable version of the Dittochu plush (Image via The Pokemon Company)

That's right, the #3 most expensive Pokemon plush is none other than a Ditto transformed into a Pikachu. This adorable and unique plush has earned the nickname of Dittochu.

While one can get their hands on a new version for around $20, the original Dittochu that was released in 2010, will sell for anywhere up to $2,000. It is believed that a lot of the value on this plush comes from the type of material used on the Pokemon's fur, a kind that is no longer utilized by the manufacturers.

#2 - Eeveelution Christmas plush set

Original Eevee Christmas plush (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokemon of all time. Thus, its really no surprise that both itself, and all its "Eeveelutions," have earned second place on this list.

A rare Christmas-themed edition of each of the Pokemon's evolutions are highly sought after by collectors. A complete set in decent condition will sell for upwards of $3,000.

#1 - Giant Entei, Raikou, and Suicine plushes

A smaller version of the Entei plush still fetches some decent cash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most expensive Pokemon plush is the giant version of the Legendary Pokemon Entei. However, the other two members of the three Legendary Beasts can all attract similar prices at auction depending on which Pokemon is the buyer's favorite.

A giant Entei, Suicine, or Raikou plush in perfect condition will fetch $5,000 in today's market. That's only if the plush is from the Pokemon Center's original release, as these specific toys are no longer in production.

