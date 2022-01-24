Top 5 best Bomber Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom-builder RPG with an engaging gacha element that is quite addictive. With over 30 million active players in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community worldwide, the title has recently joined the leaderboards of the Google Play Store and App Store.

This RPG has both PvP and PvE aspects, which are divided into the "Campaign" and "Kingdom Arena" respectively. Cookies are currently divided across eight classes depending on their skill type. This article includes a ranked list of the top 5 Bomber Cookies in all aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Bomber Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooke Run: Kingdom game modes are designed in such a way that every class is equally important. Ensuring that the cookies that players pick pair well with each other is a very important consideration.

It should be noted that the given list ranks cookies on their individual capabilities and not their value in different team compositions.

Note: All stats mentioned for the Bomber Cookies below are at their base levels.

5) Alchemist Cookie

A Rare Bomber class and one of the best DPS characters for a new player, the Alchemist Cookie plays a supporting role in the "Couldn't Care Less..And Yet" storyline.

While her cooldown time is steep, her damage rating deals very well with earlier PvE levels and usually helps players put together their first decent PvP team.

Cooldown: 16 seconds

Stage 1: 53.3% DMG, 9.5% Poison DMG every sec over 10 sec

Stage 2: 108.1% DMG, 19.5% Poison DMG every sec over 10 sec

Stage 3: 163% DMG, 29.5% (+0.4% DMG per level) Poison DMG every sec over 10 sec

(The stages here refer to Alchemist Cookie's AoE damage skill called "Unstable Formula", wherein every next time the skill is used, the AoE radius increases)

4) Cherry Cookie

Cherry Cookie is one of the most balanced Bomber Cookies who is quite common in meta Cookie Run: Kingdom teams at the intermediate level. With only a brief appearance in the "Herb Cookie's New Plant" storyline, she is not a part of the World Exploration series.

Her "Huge Cherry Bomb" ability is very straightforward with a stun and DMG aspect with a rather high cooldown being her only notable flaw.

Cooldown: 16 seconds

Damage dealt: 146.0% base (+2% DMG per level)

Stun: 2.0 sec

3) Gumball Cookie

Gumball Cookie is the best Rare Bomber Cookie who is often seen in teams at higher ranks as well. Appearing in the same scene as Cherry Cookie in the "Herb Cookie's New Plant" storyline, he is yet to be integrated into the World Exploration timeline.

The issue with high cooldowns was finally resolved for Gumball Cookie, who now has a decent cooldown and is the first Bomber Cookie to apply a debuff with his ability.

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Damage dealt: 264.0% (+3.6% DMG dealt per level)

-20.0% Enemy ATK SPD for 6 seconds

2) Poison Mushroom Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie is currently popular on the Guild Battles side of Cookie Run: Kingdom. With the new Cookie Alliance game mode and updates to Guild Battles, Poison Mushroom's pick rate is surely set to rise.

As an Epic Cookie, toppings and upgrades are easily available and even with their base stats, they can be considered one of the best Bomber Cookies out there, particularly in PvP and Guild Battles.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

DMG: 127.8%

Poison DMG: 22.5% DMG (+0.31% DMG per level) every 1.0 sec over 10.0 sec

1) Sea Fairy Cookie

Sea Fairy is among the most sought-after Cookies in the game and is counted among the top 5 DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Her storyline with Moonlight Cookie was the theme of the last season in the game, and is one of the most heart-rending Cookie Run: Kingdom storylines.

The only Legendary Class Bomber Cookie, she has an insane DMG rating and is a must-have for any high-ranking team for every game mode.

Cooldown: 17 seconds

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

Developers are constantly adding new content to the ever-expanding Cookie Run: Kingdom universe, so the meta is never set in stone. Keeping themselves ahead of these changes is the only sure-fire way to always make worthy investments.

