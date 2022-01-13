Top 5 best cookies with they/them pronouns in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Despite Cookie Run: Kingdom being a kingdom-builder RPG, the developers have gone to the effort of developing complex and often interlinked storylines for each Cookie. Interestingly, in their effort to build full character profiles for their characters, they also assign pronouns to each cookie.

Gaming communities are often labeled toxic for being insensitive to such matters, but the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is unique in the sense that they enjoy this aspect of the game's characters as well. In many instances, members of the fandom have demanded for the pronouns of new cookies to be specified during their release.

This article explores the best they/them cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and their possible uses in various team compositions.

Best Cookies with they/them pronouns in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Each cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom has an intricate origin story, which is a key reason behind the pronoun specifications. That being said, the given list is ranked purely on the basis of the in-game value provided by each cookie.

5) Fig Cookie

Fig Cookie is an Epic Support class cookie. They were released alongside Pastry Cookie in the Tiers of Chaos Update, which is why they didn't get a lot of attention.

They are a support cookie, but they do pack some solid ATK numbers as well. Their "Jelly Horn" ability has a respectable 15-second cooldown with a single hit damage of 221% at the base level. Fig Cookie's categorisation as a Support Cookie is hotly debated as their only "support" role is the 25% reduction in the enemy's ATK capability for the seven seconds after their skill is used.

4) Poison Mushroom Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie is an Epic Bomber class cookie that has been available since launch. They play a minor role in World Exploration along with a supporting role in the Dark Mode story line.

Their "Poison Cloud" attack inflicts 127.8% DMG to the enemy with a 15-second cooldown at base level. The attack involves Poison Mushroom planting mushrooms across enemy lines. These fungi inflict single hit damage, as mentioned earlier, and then release purple poison for 10 seconds inflicting 22.5% DMG every second.

While they are not the strongest Bomber Cookie by a long shot, their main use is for teams looking for a Bomber Cookie, but do not have the means to unlock the more powerful Sorbet Shark or Sea Fairy Cookies.

3) Snow Sugar Cookie

Snow Sugar is an Epic Magic class cookie whose "Blizzard" skill involves them using their Snow Sugar Wand to summon the Snow King, causing a snowstorm which deals AoE damage. The Snow King and Snow Sugar Cookie are both immune to any interruptions when attacking.

Snow Sugar Cookie is a frequently seen face in summoner comps in PvP Cookie Run: Kingdom matches. Their main advantage comes from the wide range of abilities they bring with them to any team they're included in. The Snow King has a 26% ATK rating, 150% HP, and 125% DEF along with their snowstorm reducing enemy ATK SPD by 25%.

2) Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sorbet Shark is one of the most powerful DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They are an Epic Ambush class cookie known for their remarkable single hit DMG along with how well they can anchor any offensive team composition.

Their "Shark Splash" ability involves them attacking the enemy Front line while dealing AoE damage. Furthermore, additional damage is meted out to two enemies with the highest max HP. The additional damage range is limited to the area affected by the AoE damage. With a 17-second base cooldown and an insane 378% single hit damage, Sorbet Shark can swiftly deal with any enemy in the game.

1) Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie is an Epic Defense class cookie which holds a well-deserved spot among the most popular Front Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The proximal reason for this is their supreme knockback effect and useful team buffs.

Mostly used as a "tank" in various teams, along with providing a 330% single hit damage with knockback effect at a 15-second cooldown, they also offer a 50% DMG resist over the next 8 seconds after their attack is used.

Each Cookie brings with them a unique set of skills which make them useful in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players should ensure they use cookies that suit their playstyle to get maximum value from each Cookie on their team.

Edited by Atul S