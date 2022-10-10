Top 5 clubs to try in FIFA 23's Career Mode

FIFA 23's managerial Career Mode is easily the most popular offline game modes in the series. In this mode, players must take on the role of manager of any club in the game or create their own club to manage. The best clubs to use in this mode are the ones with the highest spending budget, giving you a massive range of choices for which players to purchase, which scouts to employ, and which young players to sign onto your team.

The typical budget for most EFIGS teams (English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish) are somewhere in the $20 to $40 million range. However, the top five clubs range from $185-$277 million, alongside a cast of elite players that you could choose to sell off. Teams with massive budgets are the ones with the most flexibility to bring in talent, which will then translate to domestic and international success. On that note, let's take a look at the list of the top five clubs in FIFA 23's Career Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FIFA 23's top five clubs that players should try out

5) Liverpool

Like the other teams on this list, Liverpool boasts a massive fanbase across the world. This comes after their recent success in both international and domestic competitions, claiming seven different titles since 2017, including a double in the 2021-22 season. All of this success has built them up to having a massive $185,888,352 budget in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Liverpool have a very talented squad, headlined by Ballon d'Or candidate Mohamed Salah. Although they lost Sadio Mane in the recent transfer window, Liverpool managed to add in two young and promising attackers in the form of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. If you choose to manage Liverpool in FIFA 23's Career Mode, your budget is best spent on a world-class centre-back or midfielder. Even though the team has good options for these positions, brand new young, world-class talent will certainly go a long way.

4) Real Madrid

Real Madrid have arguably had the most success of any club in the world in the past 20 years, and have seen significant success in previous generations as well. All of this success created a sizeable budget of $223,174,960 in FIFA 23. Real Madrid are known for signing young talent from all over the world before developing them into world-class players. They hope to have two new stars in Tchouameni and Camavinga, both players being young French box-to-box midfielders.

Coming off of a Champions League trophy, it's difficult to suggest improvements to this Real Madrid squad. Because of this, it is recommended to go out and sign some of your favorite FIFA 23 players with the huge budget that you are provided. Real Madrid don't have any weaknesses outside of their star players possibly regressing overall after a few years.

3) Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

PSG have a reputation for being big spenders throughout the team's history, as they have had the most success of any French side in the past two decades. Their current attacking lineup of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe is clearly the best in FIFA 23 as long as they are all on the same page, and their chemistry is high.

The team's budget in FIFA 23 is $227,749,888, placing them third on this list. As it was with Real Madrid, and will be for the rest of the teams on this list, it is certainly difficult to suggest positions of need. These teams are successful for a reason, and have all recently made signings that shore up their weaknesses from the previous season. With that said, a world-class midfielder to pair alongside Marco Verratti is a great place to start.

2) Manchester United

Unfortunately, Manchester United have not found any trophies to add to their collection since the 2016-17 season, where they won a double, claiming the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League titles. Nevertheless, Manchester United have the largest international brand in all of football and their massive fanbase has created an enormous budget of $244,563,632.

Manchester United's form has been shaky recently, and fans have been making their opinions well known. It is clear to everyone that their defensive unit is not one that will carry them against the top clubs in FIFA 23. This is an area where you should spend just about all of your budget. A great young centre-back to add to Manchester United would be Alessandro Bastoni, who is just 23 years old.

1) Manchester City

Manchester City's recent form could easily be argued to be the best in the world right now. Their recent addition to the team in Erling Haaland has already proven to be effective, with the Norwegian footballer already scoring 15 goals in just 8 games so far in the Premier League, alongside three hat-tricks in those games. They also have an all-time great in Kevin De Bruyne, who is tied for the highest rating of all players in FIFA 23.

Their budget is a whopping $277,109,008, a full $30 million more than the previous team on this list. The lowest overall in their entire starting lineup is 85, which is Kyle Walker, who is undoubtedly a world-class player in his position. How you spend nearly $300 million is up to you, because as constructed, this Manchester City team will certainly find success in the 2022-23 season in FIFA 23.

