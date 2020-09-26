Top 5 Fortnite skins that may never return to the item shop again

For years, Fortnite has been the number one battle royale game on the market, setting a precedent for so many other games. Fortnite innovated free-to-play status, the Battle Pass, the item shop, building mechanics, and so many more features. It is truly a one of a kind game.

In regards to being free-to-play and the item shop, Fortnite has made massive profits for Epic Games. Despite it not costing a penny to play, this game has made its money in terms of the Battle Pass and cosmetics. Players love their skins, which are a part of the game experience. Some skins, however, may never be given a chance to be purchased again.

Five Fortnite skins that may never return to the item shop

#5 – Star-Lord

Fortnite is deep into Season 4 of Chapter 2 at this point, and Marvel Comics has taken over the island in a wonderful way. Iconic Marvel heroes have gotten skins and even named locations on the map. This isn't the first time that this game has crossed over with Marvel, however.

Fortnite celebrated the launch of the Avengers Endgame movie with some Marvel Comics in-game items, with Star-Lord as one of the skins released. It has been around a year and a half since he was in the shop. It looks like this time around, the Marvel theme is going in a different direction, leaving this Guardian of the Galaxy on the shelf.

#4 – Far Out Man

Far Out man spent three days in the Fortnite item shop in 2018. This Epic rarity skin was a part of the Flower Part set. The full name of the character is a play on the old era of the hippie. “Far out, man” used to be a saying that meant something was acceptable or “cool.”

It has been nearly two years since this skin has made an appearance in the item shop, meaning this stereotypical hippie character skin may just be gone forever. Those lucky enough to have bought it all those days ago will be able to boast with their peace signs and messages of love at those players who missed out.

#3 – Pillar

The Pillar skin is a Rare outfit from the Chrysalis Crew set. Its first appearance in the item shop was way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. This costume arrived in mid-July for two days and has not been seen since. Some rarer skins have seen more item shop rotations than just two days in a row.

This skin, with its yellow accents on the limbs and cool red visor on its helmet, may undoubtedly be considered one of the rarer Fortnite skins. Many new players may not even know it exists without seeing another use it in the game. The antennae on its helmet make it look like some kind of bug. If there is one thing about Fortnite players, it's that they love their skins that resemble animals.

#2 – Twistie

Twistie is one of the weirdest and possibly ugliest skins in all of Fortnite. That does not mean it isn't cool and rare, though. The last appearance of Twistie was also the final appearance of Pillar. She arrived a few months before that, for a couple days, then after one last day, was sent on her way.

She is a very patched together character, quite literally. There are piece of tape throughout Twistie's body to hold her together. This wacky wavy inflatable tube lady may only belong to the select few that jumped at the chance to purchase the skin.

#1 – Yee-Haw!

The Yee-Haw! skin may just be the epitome of a Fortnite skin. It is an inflatable llama costume over the top of a default skin character. If Fortnite was one of its skins, this would be it. Players flocked to the item shop when this skin was added to the game in Season 6 of Chapter 1.

As an alternative to the Giddy-Up Battle Pass Skin, it arrived initially in November 2018. At the beginning of January, it reappeared, and then again at the start of February, both in 2019. Since then, this lovable llama inflatable has been missing in actionn.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the top Fortnite skins that may never return to the item shop.