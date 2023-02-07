Top 5 guns in PUBG Mobile to avoid in 2023

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games for mobile and is a fan-favorite in the online multiplayer first-person shooter segment. The game offers plenty of features that players can explore, along with in-game collectibles that can be won through performance and progression.

PUBG Mobile has one too many in-game collectibles and provides players with various items to choose from, among weapons, gear, utilities, cosmetics, etc. They all serve the primary purpose of giving players the edge they need in battle royale missions and help suit each player's gaming style.

Weapons represent the key elements of every battle royale game, as without weapons, winning battle royales and other game modes would be near impossible. Melee and short-ranged attacks won't usually cut it, and hence, guns are something every player has to equip because they are the items that help players win missions.

Without guns, players would need a lot of luck and expertise to complete a battle royale by using melee attacks. Hence, weapons are prime items every player will have to equip before entering a mission, and PUBG Mobile offers many options in that area.

There are plenty of them to choose from. The weapons equipped before a mission can be switched to other weapons that are either found scattered around the field, dropped by your companions, or looted from your enemies after eliminating them.

Taking the best guns into the field gives players the best chance of completing a battle royale mission in the number 1 spot. Players can choose from different kinds and classes of guns in PUBG Mobile, and each can be upgraded by spending the required amount of in-game currency.

Taking melee weapons and utilities like grenades out of the equation, ranged weapons (guns) come in different categories: Pistols, Machine Guns, Submachine Guns, Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs), Sniper Rifles, Crossbows, Shotguns, and Assault Rifles.

Every gun has a unique purpose in battle and are used in different situations. Machine guns, submachine guns, and assault rifles have a higher fire rate than others and are the best choices for taking out multiple enemies. Shotguns have a low fire rate but deal ample damage, mainly when used close to an enemy.

Pistols deal a meager amount of damage but come in handy for use as a last resort, and Sniper rifles are long-range guns that are very effective in eliminating opponents from long distances. Not to mention, they also deal a very high amount of damage.

Hence, choosing the right set of guns is an essential factor before heading into a battle royale mission, and the parameters should be based on the gun's features as well as the suited play style and comfort. Picking the worst set of guns will only cost you your victory and will slow down progression in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinions and is purely subjective.

UMP 45 and 4 other guns to avoid in PUBG Mobile

Here's a list of guns in PUBG Mobile that wouldn't be recommended for use in 2023.

1) Tommy Gun

More often than not, this submachine gun is not the most preferred weapon of PUBG players. It has the slowest rate of fire compared to the rest in its class. Its base damage is only 40, and it has a minimal range. The gun is good to use early on against bots but isn't a good option moving toward the end of the mission when the number of players keeps dwindling.

2) Crossbow

One of the biggest drawbacks of Crossbows is that scopes can't be attached to them, and they lose accuracy after a 30-minute limit. Hence, using this is not a good idea against moving targets. It also deals meager damage and isn't recommended, especially in an area swarming with too many opponents.

3) DBS

The DBS is a double-barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun with a shallow fire rate and base damage of just 26. While it can be extremely effective in close combat, the gun takes too long to reload and even reduces movement speed by a tad bit. Hence, DBS is recommended only for use against enemies who are in close proximity.

4) MK47 Mutant

The MK47 Mutant is an Assault rifle that is usually considered the worst in its class. It only has a fire rate of 0.1 and an awful reload speed of 3.3 seconds. It also has a lower range compared to other rifles in its category. Therefore it's not the best option if you prefer battling opponents with long-range assault rifles.

5) UMP 45

The UMP 45 is an SMG that is one of the most commonly available guns on the map. It shares the same characteristics as the Tommy Gun and isn't recommended for use for a prolonged period. It has a base damage of only 41 with a slow bullet speed and is more effective if used right after landing and against bots in the early stages of the mission.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. However, PUBG: New State can be downloaded and played by gamers in this region.

