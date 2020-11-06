Minecraft Pocket Edition has a multitude of seeds that allows gamers to explore and go on a variety of different adventures with relative ease.

If gaming or exploring while on the go is interesting, then Minecraft Pocket Edition could be the right fit. Minecraft PE is a globally acclaimed sandbox adventure game, which has a version available on both iOS and Android. In this game, the player starts an adventure in one of 18,446,744,073,709,551,616 generated worlds (also known as seeds). To a new player or even some seasoned veterans of the game, it can feel overwhelming when picking where you should start your new journey.

Note: The controls in Minecraft PE are quite different from the traditional version of Minecraft on PC. These seeds take that into account and should be able to best set up every gamer for a fun and enjoyable experience.

Top 5 Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for exploration

#1 Quick Starting Loot

Image via MinecraftVilageSeeds.com

In this seed, there will be a village that is only a few minutes walk away from where someone spawns in game. An eager adventurer can quickly take a trip over there and go through the available chests to find some easy loot to help start themselves off for their epic journey.

Seed: -770290065

#2 Village Island

Image via MinecraftVilageSeeds.com

This seed spawns the player on an island that is populated with an entire village filled with villager mobs. This gives the players the sense that they are not truly alone when first beginning their new journey. Take the opportunity to look around, gear up, and get acquianted with the controls, before venturing off the island.

In order to best explore past the island, building a boat is strongly recommended.

Seed: -3990203791807064548

#3 Desert Village and Temple

Image via MinecraftVilageSeeds.com

Players who want to first spend their time exploring a desert rather than the typical forest biome should really check this seed out. In this seed the first desert village is only a few moments away from where the player spawns.

Seed: 5654556177424684123

#4 Mushroom Peninsula

Image via MinecraftVilageSeeds.com

This seed starts the player off in some of the most uniquely picturesque areas of Minecraft. Surrounded by tall mushroom trees, this could be the perfect choice for explorers looking for a more whimsical or fantasy-themed adventure.

Seed: 2014925324945495815

#5 A Randomly Generated Seed

Image via Wordwall.net

At the end of the day, a randomly generated seed may be the best option for players who simply just want to explore. By starting off in a random seed, every player will be able to experience an adventure unique to them. What spawns nearby, or the biomes that surround the player, will be a complete mystery. Aren't some of the most notable explorers in history the one's who venture into the unknown?

Seed: (Leave Blank or enter a random string of digits)

Wishing best of luck to all on their own Minecraft Pocket Edition Adventures.