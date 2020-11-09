Top 5 Minecraft resource packs in November 2020

Minecraft comes stocked with beautifully made textures, all perfectly fitting how the game feels and plays. However, sometimes, these textures get a little boring, and that's where resource packs come in.

To install resource packs, players can click the resource pack folder in the java launcher of Minecraft and move the files inside. Whether it be fully-colored plastic textures, or even 16-bit realism, these resource packs are sure to breathe new life into any Minecraft world.

November 2020's top five Minecraft resource packs

#5 Creator Pack

Sticking to the original feel of Minecraft, Creator Pack brings together bright and vibrant colors to spice up the gameplay. This 32x32 pack revamps textures, making them cleaner, crisper, and smoother than the original default ones. Be it fantasy, medieval, or futuristic, this pack makes any and every build stand out.

#4 Mythic Pack

With rustic vibes, an earthier palette, and a beautiful pixel art style, the Mythic pack takes the fourth position on this list. Initially starting as a re-texture of an older pack, Eyvindr, Mythic fully takes advantage of Minecraft's pixel style, specializing in bringing out that early 90's look mixed with new-age graphics.

#3 Bare Bones

Bare Bones fundamentally removes all of the extra shading and coloring found in Minecraft's default textures, bringing them all to their 'bare bones' look. Stylized in beautiful full plastic colors, this texture pack is perfect for those who want something simple and bright, while still keeping the original feel of Minecraft.

#2 Annahstas Beastrinia 32x

The most beautiful resource pack on this list, Annahstas Beastrinia comes with a vibrant and beautiful re-design aimed at making Minecraft cuter and more pleasing to the eyes than it already was. Based on PixelMon, which took Minecraft by storm in the early 2010s, this resource pack captures the fantastic feeling of starting a journey in every world.

#1 Dramatic Skys

Dramatic Skys tops this list due to its innate ability to be put on top of any other resource pack. Minecraft's skies can honestly be a bit more on the drab side, especially considering the clouds still look the same as day one of its release.

Dramatic Skys, which can be used in conjunction with any other resource pack, adds just about enough beautiful skies to turn any regular sight into a fantastic vista.

