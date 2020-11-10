Minecraft parkour is a challenging activity that requires excellence in agility and precision in order to complete various obstacle courses.

Minecraft parkour is based on the popular world-wide athletic activity that involves running, jumping, and dodging in order to quickly get from Point A to Point B.

In real life, this activity is incredibly dangerous and requires peak physical fitness in order to compete at the highest level.

Minecraft parkour serves an excellent alternative, because it removes the physical risk of injury and instead focuses on motor skills and decision making. This article will be covering some of the best Minecraft servers that parkour enthusiasts should check out for 2020.

Top 5 Minecraft servers for parkour as of 2020

#1 ManaCube

ManaCube is a parkour server that has courses available for Minecraft players of all skill levels in parkour. Amazingly, there are over 1,000 parkour maps to take on that were made primarily by members of the ManaCube community. This means these maps were made by Minecraft parkour fans for Minecraft parkour fans.

This server also boasts having four Champion Maps that are for the most elite and skilled in parkour. These maps include the Haunted Manor, Winter Wonderland, Aquatic Adventure, and Harry Potter. On average, these maps take players around 20-40 minutes to complete each.

Advertisement

IP: play.manacube.com

#2 JumpCraft

JumpCraft is one of the largest public parkour Minecraft servers available to players. Here, players have over 300+ courses to test theirs skills on, which will take several hours in order to complete the all. One unique aspect about this server is that it features a unique progression system.

Players actually earn in-game money that they can then use to unlock increasingly difficult parkour courses to take on. This offers players a real sense of accomplishment as they progress and unlock more maps.

IP: play.jumpcraft.org

#3 Renatus Network

Advertisement

This server is a great place for players who are beginner level in Minecraft parkour and looking for a place to get their feet wet. This serve features a course called Rocky that serves as a great training camp and area for players to practice all the essential parkour basics.

Once players get a handle on the different kinds of jumps and movement, they can try and take on some harder courses. This server offers courses ranged in difficulty from very easy, to moderate, all the way to the most challenging possible. A great challenge for players would be practicing here until they are ready to take on some of the most challenging courses that offer cash prizes.

IP: mc.renatusnetwork.com

#4 SnapCraft

This server is great for players who are looking to complete parkour maps as fast as possible, also known as speedrunning. The parkour selection here is a little more limited compared to the numerous number of courses and maps available on other servers. However, having a single set of levels allows players to hone their skills in order to get the quickest time possible. Practing with something that is consistent is one of the best way for a player to improve their movements.

Advertisement

With enough practice and hard work, who knows how quickly any player could be able to complete the courses here.

IP: mc.snapcraft.net

#5 Mineverse

Mineverse is home to a collection of 24 total parkour courses. The courses increase in difficulty and serve as great benchmarks for players to assess their own ability in Minecraft parkour.

The video included here is a step by step play through of someone completing the course. If anyone faces difficulty or gets stuck, they can always refer back here for a guide on any particular jump or movement.

IP: mineverse.com