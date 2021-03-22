Top 5 Pokemon with the highest total stats

While not the sole determining factor in battle, a Pokemon's stats are the key to allowing them to be useful in the first place.

A Pokemon with a high stat total will likely be better than one without the same. Of course, this isn't always the case. Pokemon like Regigigas show that abilities and such are just as necessary in the long run. However, the fact remains that a Pokemon's total stats can make it a formidable force.

The highest stat totals are all reserved for legendary Pokemon. However, there is some competition among them. Here's a run-down on the top five among this legendary competition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five Pokemon with the highest total stats

#5 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza (Image via Julián Montoya on ArtStation)

The serpentine Sky Pokemon boasts an incredible stat total of 680. However, it shares this same stat pool with six other Pokemon.

What earns Rayquaza fifth place instead of a few select others is its optimized offensive stats and typing, its helpful ability, and its all-powerful Mega-Evolution.

#4 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh (Image via Jarzardart on Reddit)

The graceful rainbow Pokemon takes fourth on this list. Also possessing a stat total of 680, Ho-Oh creates its own niche among the other high-stat Pokemon with its ability, Regenerator, which allows it to stay healthy throughout battle.

With a mixture of offensive and defensive stat allotments, Ho-Oh can hold its own quite well in most situations while also providing a solid amount of presence with Defog, Toxic, and Sacred Fire.

#3 - Lugia

Lugia (Image via Marouso Kalaitzoglou on ArtStation)

Lugia is a terror for opponents, blasting them away with Aeroblast and Psychic. But its most notable feature is its ridiculous bulk. A solid amount of Lugia's 680 stat points are dedicated to its defensive stats, making it a veritable wall that opponents must sink blow after blow into to proceed.

Add in Lugia's ability, Multiscale, which halves damage taken from moves when at full HP, and its ability to learn Roost, and you have a Pokemon that can outlast most opponents while still being able to dish out some real damage.

#2 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo (Image via Reddit)

The master of Psychic-types, Mewtwo, is an incredibly potent Pokemon.

Mewtwo has access to two different Mega-Evolutions, each of which are stupidly powerful in their own rights. It has phenomenal speed and crippling special attack, allowing it to sweep the enemy before giving them a single chance to react. And a versatile move pool allows for Mewtwo to have a method to best just about any Pokemon that comes it's way.

No matter how it's looked at, Mewtwo is the 680 stat total Pokemon that outpaces the others by a wide margin.

#1 - Arceus

Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus is the Pokemon with the highest stat total in the franchise, earning it first place on this list by default. With a mind-boggling 720 total stat points evenly spread across all six stats, Arceus can do pretty much anything it pleases.

A massive move pool, ability to become any type and empower moves of that type with a plate, the super-powerful move Judgment that always has STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) all make the deific Pokemon Arceus a potent threat worthy of its enormous stat total.