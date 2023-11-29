5 biggest Pokemon of all time, ranked

One of the most alluring aspects of Pokemon is that there is something for everyone. Pocket Monsters are available in nearly all shapes and sizes imaginable to humans. Be it something that fits in the palm of your hand or a critter that makes the tallest human being seem like a dwarf, if you can think of it, it probably exists in the world of Pokemon.

For those wondering which critter is the biggest in the Pokemon world, this article has you covered. It ranks the biggest Pocket Monsters based on their height, as mentioned by the developer. This list will exclude Pocket Monsters that grow big because of a special gimmick, such as Mega or Primal Evolution, and Gigantamax or Dynamax, since these states are temporary.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Which is the biggest Pokemon of all time?

5) Celesteela - 30'02"/9.2 m

Celesteela in the anime (Image via TPC)

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Ultra Beast from Generation VII. It has a very large, humanoid shape that also appears to double up as a futuristic rocket. According to lore shared by the Aether Foundation from the Gen VII games, this beast resides in the Ultra Crater.

Celesteela is the biggest among the Ultra Beasts. It is also believed to have the ability to absorb nutrients from the soil like a plant despite its body being made of steel. This gigantic Pokemon stores an energy called Z-Power in its body and can have a very long lifespan.

4) Alolan Exeggcutor - 35'09"/10.9 m

Alolan Exeggcutor (Image via TPC)

Yet another addition from Generation VII, Alolan Exeggcutor, is the fourth biggest creature in the Pokemon world. This regional variant of the Grass and Psychic-type Kanto Pocket Monster is a Grass and Dragon-type Pocket Monster.

The reason behind Alolan Exeggcutor's massive size appears to be the abundance of sunlight in the Alola region. With a neck that is thin and long, the Pocket Monster represents a coconut or palm tree. Unlike its Kantonian counterpart, it has a long and tapering tail with a small fourth head at its tip. Interestingly, it is the tallest and the heaviest Grass-type critter in the franchise.

3) Dondozo - 39'04"/12.0 m

Dondozo (Image via TPC)

Dondozo is a Water-type Pocket Monster from Generation IX. It appears to be a giant fish whose design is similar to Whiscash. However, it is much larger and a lot stronger. One of the most interesting things about Dondozo's physiology is that it has a long and rectangular tongue with two stands underneath, giving it the appearance of a sushi gata (the traditional tray on which sushi is served).

Dondozo also has a special interaction with another species of Pokemon called Tatsugiri, wherein the latter enters Dondozo's mouth and becomes invulnerable as long as it is inside. The Big Catfish Pocket Monster is the only known critter that can learn the move Order Up.

2) Wailord - 47'07"/14.5 m

Wailord (Image via TPC)

Wailord is a Generation III Water-type critter based on a blue whale. Therefore, it is no surprise that it is as huge as it is. Due to its exceptionally large size, Wailord can make large splashes while jumping in and out of the water. This sends shockwaves through the water, which can be useful for knocking back opponents and herding prey.

Due to its massive size, watching Wailords is a popular activity in the Pokemon world. They can also become a nuisance to fishermen in regions they are found in as they consume a lot of the available seafood, leaving little for the humans.

1) Eternatus - 65'07"/20.0 m

Eternatus (Image via TPC)

The largest Pokemon by a long margin is Eternatus. This draconic alien from Generation VIII has a skeletal appearance and contains a pink core, which appears to be the source of its energy. Eternatus is the reason behind the Dynamax and Gigantamax phenomenon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

If you think Eternatus is large, you will be surprised to know that it has a larger form—Eternamax Eternatus—that is 328'01" tall.