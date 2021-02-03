5 rare Fortnite bundles in 2021

Some Fortnite bundles are rarer than others. Many are seldom seen. Bundles are normally rare on their own due to their prices. But there are a few bundles that make sense in the season, like DC and Marvel bundles. These bundles get bought and are used frequently.

Other bundles are rarely seen. These are usually expensive or seem not to match the theme at the time. Many players regretted getting these bundles when they came out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

5 rare Fortnite bundles as of 2021

#5 - Vertex Bundle

Image via Epic Games

It looks like this set was only released to get attention away from Apex Legends. The Vertex Bundle is part of the Apex Protocol set, which was released the same year as Apex Legends. Strange coincidences aside, the skin and items in the bundle don't really look good.

I regret ever getting the vertex bundle — EpicCadenPlayz on YT (@EliteEpic1) August 9, 2020

This bundle had to compete with other skins being released that day, which arguably looked a lot better. Revolt, Mika, Tsuki, Copper Wasp, Dominion, and Malice were released on the same day alongside the incredible looking burning beast. It was hard to say that the Vertex bundle was a good choice.

I’ve wanted to dark vertex bundle for so long! pic.twitter.com/EUtsW6xDvz — Mr_Boomer_2 (@Tyler72244025) June 19, 2020

Even if players bought it, it's not much to show off than what's come out since. The dark version of this bundle is the better-looking version as well. There was so much stacked against this, making this bundle rare from day one.

#4 - Rex Bundle

Image via Epic Games

The Rex bundle was not cost-effective. It didn't play on any advertising to a movie, video game, or TV show. It wasn't related to the season it was released in, and it didn't come with much else. It was part of the Dino Guard set, which contained much better-looking skins.

The regular Rex skin also looked silly compared to Dark Rex, which was cheaper and far more popular. The worst part of this bundle was that it cost 3,740 V-Bucks, making it one of the most expensive bundles ever released.

#3 - Neo Versa Bundle

Image via Sony

This bundle was exclusive to PlayStation users. It is an easier bundle to get than the Xbox or Switch bundles, but that didn't make it cheap. Players still needed to purchase an item related to PlayStation 4 to obtain this bundle. What makes bundles rare is how cost-effective they are or aren't.

If this is real, this is just an advertisement for the Fortnite Console Bundles disguised as an episode of Big Bang Theory. pic.twitter.com/mWwCZNDMiI — RobinVista (@robin_vista) November 17, 2018

This bundle only came with two items and some V-Bucks. It did not help that many bundles normally came with at least three items. This made the Neo Versa skin fairly rare.

#2 - Xbox One S Bundle

Image via Microsoft

Players needed to buy an Xbox One S with the specific Fortnite bundle. The One S was not as popular as the regular Xbox One. This also meant it was not bundled with a popular Triple-A Game. Essentially, players needed to pay more for a free game's bundle code.

This made the Eon Skin one of the rarest Fortnite skins to this day. With the release of the Xbox Series X, the bundle has become even rarer.

#1 - Wildcat Nintendo Switch Bundle

Image via Nintendo

To be able to purchase this bundle, players needed to buy a new Nintendo Switch. The demographic for Nintendo Switch and Fortnite is pretty similar, but that normally means that they already own both. This bundle just came out in late October/early November of 2020, leaving it for anyone who has yet to buy a switch and doesn't want a Nintendo game Bundle.

The battle bus is dropping THIS FRIDAY with the brand new #Fortnite Special Edition Nintendo Switch.



Grab the Rare bundle put together by https://t.co/Pfskt0hpLA including extra Fortnite goodies 😍 pic.twitter.com/68MNUMLETz — GameOn.games 🎮 (@GameOn_games_) October 28, 2020

Buying a switch without a Nintendo Game bundle is normally the cheaper option, but buying a switch bundle with Fortnite is a hard sell. The bundle is missing Two of the items needed to complete the fleet set, which only exists to advertise the bundle.

