Top 5 snipers in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone is a battle royale that sees massive changes with every new update. The debate over the arsenal of weapons in Warzone is a never-ending saga. Players are always taken aback after each update and the so-called balancing of certain weapons. After all, the grind never ends.

The sniper class in Warzone is a fan favorite that requires a lot of skill and patience. Understanding the map and its elevations, zone rotations, and general game sense is critical for a good sniper.

With Season 3 nerfing the sniper class heavily, Season 4 brought back these lethal weapons with a more balanced rework. The Warzone Season 5 update brought the sniper rifle class back into the loadouts of most of the players.

Here are the top five sniper rifles in Warzone Season 5.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the top 5 most lethal sniper rifles in Warzone Season 5

5) The HDR (MW)

The HDR is a staple sniper rifle in Warzone, as all seasoned CoD players love using this weapon. The HDR remained usable throughout the updates. Popular among the first sniper meta users, this weapon is making its way back into the fold with force.

The HDR has stood firm throughout the changes in Warzone. This is because it has firepower, which is as strong as the others in its class. The HDR sniper rifle makes up for its lack of agility with the ability to knock enemies with one clean headshot. The player base cannot get enough of its one-shot experience and remains a true companion to any patient sniper player.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Mono Suppressor

Mono Suppressor Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro

26.9” HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Scope: Variable Zoom

Variable Zoom Stock: FTAC Champion

FTAC Champion Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

4) The ZRG (CW)

The ZRG sniper rifle made its place into a meta but was replaced by the more aggressive sniper rifles. However, with the new update, the ZRG is making a comeback. This 20mm sniper rifle has been a one-headshot killing machine even during the nerfs.

The ZRG sniper rifle has immense firepower and can take down enemies with a single bullet to the head. The aim-down sight speed is considerably lower but compensates for the damage it can do even in the most extended ranges. With the optimum attachments, the ZRG can prove to be a tactical and stealthy killer which can stop the enemies in their tracks.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser: Swat 5mW Laser Sight

Swat 5mW Laser Sight Magazine: 5-Round Magazine

5-Round Magazine Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

3) The Kar98K (Vanguard)

The all-rounder and the most used sniper rifle is none other than the Vanguard Kar98K. There is a lethal ring to the name of the sniper itself. The Kar98K has again entered the loadouts and is ready to send players back to the lobbies.

The Kar98K is addressed as an aggressive sniper. With the correct attachments, it is possible to decrease sprint-to-fire time, aim-down sight speed, and minimum damage drop-off at the longest ranges. This enables players to aggressively snipe down enemies and catch them off-guard by rushing with their secondary weapon.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: VDD RE02K

VDD RE02K Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Rear Grip: Leather or the Fabric Grip

Leather or the Fabric Grip Magazine: 8mm Klauser 3-Round Mag

8mm Klauser 3-Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: On-Hand

2) The 3-Line (Vanguard)

The 3-Line sniper rifle is practically broken in-game. This weapon remains one of the few snipers that can kill with one headshot and two-body shots at any range. With new buffs gifted to the sniper class, mastery of this weapon can help players keep their enemies at a distance in check.

The 3-Line sniper was not the most popular weapon in its class after its release into the game. But with the nerfs and buffs that came with time, it proved its status among the more superior weapons. With high aim-down speed, the 3-Line already has great base stats and shines bright above all with its superior aim-down sight speed.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Scope: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Rear Grip: Leather

Leather Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Perk 1: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

1) The Swiss K31 (CW)

The Swiss K31 packs a huge punch. The Swiss K31 deals more damage than its counterparts on par with aggressive sniper rifles. With the ability to quick-scope with the correct loadout and long-range accuracy, the Swiss K31 will be a worthy partner in crime.

The Swiss K31 has been a dominating force in the long-range skirmishes. The players have got a long time to learn and get used to this weapon. It has stayed in the meta for a long time, allowing players to master the weapon. The accuracy and damage stats skyrocket with the sniper's impressive mobility and correct attachments, making it a fan favorite.

Recommended attachments :

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel: 24.9” Tiger Team

24.9” Tiger Team Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock: No stock

No stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

In this insane new update for Call of Duty Warzone, the devs finally decided to give back a piece of the crown to the sniper class. The question remains whether this is the saturation of the sniper class updates or if it is the beginning. But that remains a question for subsequent updates.

We found these five sniper rifles in the top tier for Warzone Season 5. Be it a clean, long-range headshot or a quick scope that blows the mind of your enemies, and you are sure to dominate the upcoming lobbies with these loadouts.

Edited by R. Elahi