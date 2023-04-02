Top 5 sports-themed video games to play (April 2023)

As technology continues to advance, sports-themed video games have become an increasingly popular pastime for people of all ages. A lot of offerings in this category are available to play in 2023, and more are on the way. From basketball and football to soccer as well as racing, there are a lot of options worth trying this year.

This article will offer a look at the top five games in the sports genre, helping you narrow down the choices. So get ready to put on your virtual cleats and hit the field in FIFA or NFL because these titles are sure to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

List of top 5 sports video games in 2023

5) NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is the latest installment in the popular NBA 2K franchise, and basketball fans can definitely give it a go. This offering was released in September 2022 and features updated team rosters, player ratings, improved AI, as well as more realistic in-game visuals.

The new features in this title include the Franchise Mode, Jordan challenge, and more. Additionally, NBA 2K23 offers a unique basketball experience, along with a range of customization options.

4) WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 is a popular wrestling simulation game that is a huge improvement over WWE 2K20, which was filled with glitches and bugs. It features updated rosters, new custom arenas, the latest ratings, never-seen-before modes, and improved graphics as well as animations.

Players can create and customize their own wrestlers or even a pay-per-view event, compete in various match types, and work their way up the ranks to become a WWE megastar. With new features like GM mode and expanded career options, this title offers a fresh and exciting take on the wrestling video game genre.

3) Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 is a 2022 title and the latest installment in the popular Madden franchise. Along with offering an up-to-date roster of players and ratings related to them, it also comes with improved Fieldsense AI for more realistic gameplay.

Furthermore, it also offers unique commentary that feels fresh, along with new sound effects. Thanks to features like Face of the Franchise and Superstar KO, Madden NFL 23 is sure to be a hit with football fans.

2) MBL The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 was released in March 2023. It has the potential to be the best sports game of this year. In this title, players can enjoy immersive gameplay, accurate player statistics, and detailed graphics.

MLB The Show 23 — like other entries on this list — features new modes, including Home Run Derby, Online Co-op mode, and Retro Mode. These allow players to experience the thrill of baseball in different ways. The game also features updated rosters, improved AI, and enhanced ball physics to ensure the gameplay never feels lacking.

1) FIFA 23

FIFA is one of the most popular sports franchises in the world, and its latest installment features realistic gameplay, high-quality visuals, and exciting modes. In FIFA 23, players can look forward to new features like FUT Moments Mode, updated player ratings and team rosters, improved AI for more realistic gameplay, as well as expanded Career mode options.

The game also features enhanced ball physics and animations for more realistic gameplay. EA Sports FIFA 23 is a must-play for any die-hard soccer fan, whether you're a casual player or a hardcore esports athlete.

These are five games that every sports fan should try this year. There's also a chance that if they keep their eyes open, they'll find opportunities to these titles on the cheap during sales.

