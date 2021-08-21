Top 5 streamers who made heart-breaking revelations on livestream

Streamers share a very personal relationship with their viewers. Their viewers have been with them through many different kinds of moments, both good and bad. However, on some occasions, streamers have made some revelations on their live stream which has left their viewers in shock.

Here are the top 5 heartbreaking revelations that streamers have made on live stream.

TW: Harassment, stalking, death

Streamers making heart wrenching revelations on live stream

1) Valkyrae

Popular streamer Valkyrae was forced to switch houses (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valkyrae is one of the most successful content creators in the steaming community. However, even an entity as popular as her was not saved from scares related to her safety. Earlier in 2021, Valkyrae revealed on one of her livestreams that she was forced to move out of her Los Angeles house after her address was leaked.

Valkyrae with her housemates Pokimane and xChocoBars (Image via pokimane on Twitter)

The streamer took the opportunity to live alone, which was quite a big step in her life.

2) Pokimane

In a recent stream, Pokimane revealed to her viewers that she was burnt out. She said that she was not enjoying the work as she was constantly overworked and exhausted. After having explained this, she stated that she might consider taking a break from streaming and venturing into new possibilities.

Pokimane listing out the things she does in a day (Image via imane on YouTube)

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers. Therefore it is expected that she will have lots of work to deal with. Naturally, these circumstances can lead to anyone feeling burnt out. Thankfully, Pokimane's fans and friends were supportive of her decision to put her mental health before anything else.

3) Amouranth

Amouranth was unsettled after a miscreant tried to set her house on fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

In a series of alarming tweets, popular ASMR streamer Amouranth revealed how she was subjected to the horror of someone trying to set her house on fire. Police authorities who were in charge of the investigation suspected arson. Amouranth made the disturbing revelation that this was not even the first time something like this had happened. In 2020, a person was caught aiming fireworks directly at her house under the guise of 4th of July celebrations.

4) QTCinderella

QTCinderella makes disturbing revelations about the struggles of being a female streamer (Image via Sportskeeda)

QTCinderella has always been very vocal about the struggles of female streamers due to the number of creeps on the internet. Citing the example of a tweet by her boyfriend Ludwig where he posted a picture of his buttocks, QTCinderella stated that while she would love to do something similar, she couldn't because of the number of perverts on the internet.

She then made the revelation that she had to pay a staggering $2500 every month just to get sexualised pictures of her removed from the internet. The mere thought of people unnecessarily sexualising anything female streamers do is disturbing in itself. However, the fact that streamers have to pay such hefty sums to prevent these things from happening is just sad.

5) AngelWalks

My brother is dead — Angelwalks (@AngelWalksCA) July 27, 2020

In what is one of the most disturbing revelations on a live stream, Call of Duty Warzone streamer AngelWalks was forced to end his livestream due to the sudden demise of his brother. He was playing the Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet Tournament when loud noises could suddenly be heard in his house. Viewers could hear the disturbing statement "Robert's dead!" over and over again. AngelWalks soon returned to his stream to state that he had to end his stream because his brother had just died.

The following clip contains very disturbing content. Viewers are advised to watch at their own discretion.

It was later revealed that his brother had died of an overdose. The streamer even had to ask his viewers and fellow streamers to donate to his GoFundMe to give a proper burial to his brother. The incident altogether was very disturbing.

These streamers have faced incidents of severe trauma and loss, and it is good to see that their fans and friends were supportive of them during their trying times.

The aforementioned list is not in any particular order.

Edited by Gautham Balaji