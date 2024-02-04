Top 5 underrated EA FC 24 Icons to buy in Ultimate Team

In the world of the FC Ultimate Team market, where high-priced, popular stars often steal the spotlight, there lies a realm of underrated EA FC 24 Icons. These hidden gems may not boast eye-watering price tags, but their in-game prowess, high quality, and versatility make them indispensable additions to any FC Ultimate Team squad.

The "underrated" tag often stems from factors like limited fandom, preconceived notions, or insufficient knowledge about these players. Additionally, since these icons have long retired from football, their detailed profiles might not be widely known. Notably, the featured list includes women's football icons as well.

This article aims to shed light on the five most underrated EA FC 24 Icons that deserve a closer look by those navigating FC Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most underrated EA FC 24 Icons: Top 5 for Ultimate Team

5) John Barnes - 87 LW (Base Icon)

John Barnes, the legendary English winger's base Icon card, is one of the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons (Image via EA Sports)

The 87-rated English left winger, John Barnes, stands out as a hidden gem in EA FC 24. Boasting 89 Pace, 83 Physicality, and a lethal left foot, Barnes is a dynamic force on the left flank.

The 6-foot tall, former Liverpool attacker features a 4-star skill boost and a 4-star weak foot and comes with Finesse PlayStyle and Technical PlayStyle Plus. Notably, this base Icon card outshines his 89-rated Winter Wildcard version.

Despite being overshadowed by higher-rated counterparts, Barnes' knack for cutting inside and delivering precise crosses makes him one of the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons and a steal at the current market price of 76.5K FUT coins.

4) Davor Šuker - 89 LW (Winter Wildcard Icon)

Davor Šuker's Winter Wildcard Icon is one of the top 4 underrated EA FC 24 Icons with tremendously overpowered stats (Image via EA Sports)

Davor Šuker's 89-rated left winger card serves as a tribute to the goal-scoring excellence of the Croatian legend. With a lethal combination of 90 Pace and 89 Dribbling, Šuker emerges as a formidable attacking force.

This versatile card can also be effectively utilized in LM or CAM roles, boasting the Quick Step PlayStyle Plus and Trivela PlayStyle, making him an unpredictable challenge for opponents outside the D-box. With a High/Medium Work Rate and 87 Stamina, EA FC players can use Šuker for the entire 90 minutes.

Despite often being overshadowed by more flamboyant names, Šuker's consistent goal-scoring ability positions him fourth in the list of top five underrated EA FC 24 Icons, offering excellent value for Ultimate Team managers in search of a clinical finisher on the left wing.

The Winter Wildcard Icon is currently attainable through an SBC challenge, with an estimated fodder value of 95K FUT Coins.

2) Nadine Keßler - 90 CM (UEFA Heroes Icon)

Nadine Keßler's 90-rated UEFA Hero card is one of the best passers in the game and among the best underrated EA FC 24 Icons (Image via EA Sports)

In the heart of the midfield, Nadine Keßler's 90-rated UEFA Hero CM card stands as a beacon of underrated excellence. The German icon's well-balanced skill set, featuring 90 Passing, 93 Ball Control, 88 Dribbling, and 87 Shooting, makes her a linchpin in any midfield setup.

While often overshadowed by flashier central midfielders, Keßler's ability to dictate play - whether as a CM or a CAM - and break up opposition attacks makes her an underrated gem for FC 24 managers seeking midfield stability. The Incisive Pass PlayStyle Plus enhances her value, making this item an even stronger asset for an FUT Zone 11.

As the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year, Keßler enjoyed a significant five-year playing tenure with VfL Wolfsburg. This particular card serves as a deserving tribute to her illustrious career.

Currently priced at around 198K coins in the FC Ultimate Team market, it happens to be one of the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons, offering excellent value for those looking to bolster their midfield ranks.

2) Sonia Bompastor - 89 LB (UEFA Heroes Icon)

Sonia Bompastor's UEFA Hero card arguably tops the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons (Female) in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Sonia Bompastor's 89-rated UEFA Hero Left Back card isn't just one of the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons; it stands out as one of the best defensive items in the entire game. The French icon effortlessly blends defensive solidity with an attacking flair rarely observed among female full-backs.

Bompastor holds the distinction of being the first individual to win the UEFA Women's Champions League both as a player and manager with Lyon, and this card serves as a fitting tribute to her remarkable achievements. The card's well-rounded attributes, including an impressive 90 Pace, 89 Dribbling, 88 Passing, and 85 Defending, establish her as an invaluable asset on the left side of the pitch.

For those seeking a versatile and underrated defensive gem, UEFA Hero Bompastor proves to be a hidden treasure in the FUT market, currently priced at 245K coins.

1) Hristo Stoichkov - 90 CAM (Winter Wildcard Icon)

Like all other versions, the "Bulgarian Dagger," Hristo Stoichkov once again tops the list of the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons (Image via EA Sports)

Claiming the top spot among the most underrated EA FC 24 Icons is Hristo Stoichkov's 90-rated Winter Wildcard Icon CAM card. The Bulgarian maestro's knack for unlocking defenses with precise passing and clinical finishing often goes unnoticed in the EA FC community every year, establishing him as the most valuable hidden gem in the game.

This Winter Wildcard Icon item showcases an incredible 92 Shooting, 92 Dribbling, and 90 Passing, suitable for deployment anywhere in the midfield - whether as CAM, CM, LM, or RM - with consistent utilization and high-quality output. Similar to John Barnes, this card features a Technical PlayStyle Plus and a Finesse PlayStyle, making him a lethal asset around Zone 14.

Stoichkov's flair and creativity inject a unique spark into any attacking setup. Yet, his price remains surprisingly modest when compared to other high-profile CAM Icons such as Zinedine Zidane or Roberto Baggio.

For managers in search of an underrated playmaker capable of elevating their team's offensive capabilities, Stoichkov stands out as the undiscovered jewel of EA FC 24, priced at around 450K FUT coins.