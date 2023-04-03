Top 7 Call of Duty Mobile tips to improve your rank (April 2023)

Everyone wants to rank up as fast as possible in Call of Duty Mobile to earn additional perks and benefits in the form of new characters, sleek-looking skins, parachutes, weapon upgrades, and more. However, given that the shooter title offers so much more than just a Battle Royale mode — such as Frontline and Hardpoint — it can often become difficult to rank up simultaneously in both the Multiplayer and BR.

For this reason, the section below presents the seven best tips on how to rank up quickly in Call of Duty Mobile.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Here are the top 7 Call of Duty Mobile tips to rank up fast in 2023

1) Play with a squad

Master the art of strategy and teamwork (Image via Activision)

Playing with a group of friends or in-game acquaintances can drastically increase your chances of coming out on top in matches, which will ultimately raise your rank. This holds true for both Battle Royale as well as the various Multiplayer modes available in Call of Duty Mobile.

Teaming up with someone you know or have played shooter titles with in the past will help you communicate with them easily right from the get-go. This is often very difficult to accomplish when you are partnering up with a group of strangers.

2) Make powerful loadouts

Customize your loadouts to suit your playstyle (Image via Activision)

Loadouts are weapon slots you get to choose gear for during Multiplayer matches in the title. Picking an appropriate one is an important and basic step in succeeding in Call of Duty Mobile ranked matches. The game offers players up to 10 of them to customize and use.

Rookies tend to pay less attention to the loadouts they are preparing, and they tend to pay a heavy price in ranked matches as a result of that. Make sure not to use the same items in other slots. More importantly, pick and customize the weapons you are comfortable with.

Suppose you prefer snipping and camping, then you should have at least two snipers or marksmen rifles in the first five loadout options to access them easily. Furthermore, do not overload your slots with only one type of weapon. Make sure to include every gun class at least once in the 10 loadouts given to you, as different matches dictate that you take all kinds of approaches.

3) Use double XP Cards

Activate Double XP Cards and level up your gameplay (Image via Activision)

Double Weapon XP cards are a surefire way to rank really fast in Call of Duty Mobile. You earn them from certain bundle rewards or by opening special crates after winning Battle Royale matches; or you can get the Consolation Prize for finishing in the top three.

You can access Double Weapon XP Cards you’ve won in the Inventory section. The best part is that you can deploy two of these at a time. Doing that will fill up your rank when you win ranked matches. Using these items also boosts the damage that can be dealt by your weapons. This gets reflected once you finish up the matches.

4) Reach Grandmaster Rank in Battle Royale

COD Mobile secret hack to rank fast (Image via Activision)

Here’s a less-talked-about trick on how to rank up fast in Call of Duty Mobile's Multiplayer. All you need to do is rank up to the Grandmaster level in Battle Royale matches as soon as possible in a particular Season. If you manage to pull this off, you’ll get an additional experience boost every time you win a ranked match in the Multiplayer mode. This only applies to the Season you reach Grandmaster in, though.

5) Choose your Multiplayer mode wisely

A wise man never fights a losing battle (Image via Activision)

Apart from the Battle Royale maps, Call of Duty Mobile offers a ton of other interesting Multiplayer modes, which include the likes of Domination, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, and more. If you are someone who is accustomed to Counter-Strike, then you should definitely try out Search and Destroy in Ranked mode.

You should check out all available Multiplayer options in Call of Duty Mobile. When it comes to ranked matches, it is recommended to stick to the modes you are most comfortable with and have secured impressive victories in the past.

6) Play on preferred maps

Spartans do not ask how many are the enemies but where they are (Image via Activision)

Each and every Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile also has a ton of maps to choose from. Therefore, when you are playing in Ranked matches, it is advisable to cancel out the maps whose layouts you haven't memorized yet and instead stick to the ones you have played most of your matches on. This will surely give you an edge over your opponents and ultimately make you more relaxed, as well as calm, when you approach Ranked matches.

7) Get more kills

COD Mobile secret hack to rank fast (Image via Activision)

Ultimately, Call of Duty Mobile is a title that features both Battle Royale and Multiplayer. So the more kills you get in either, the more chances you have of winning more matches, rising up the tier list, and ranking up faster.

This wraps up our guide on how to rank up faster in Call of Duty Mobile. Make sure to keep regular tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

