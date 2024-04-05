Top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks (Season 57)

Leaderboard decks in Clash Royale consist of the top-performing players' decks throughout the season. It is determined by the number of trophies accumulated by each top player during that period. The highlight of Clash Royale Season 57 was the release of the evolved Zap and evolved Tesla. Players with these cards in their deck have become standout performers in the leaderboard ranking.
To elaborate further, this article provides a list of the top 10 performing Clash Royale leaderboard decks in season 57.
What are the top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks?
10) Jorge Luis: Zap-Bowler deck
The famous Mexico-based player, Jorge Luis, mostly used this leaderboard deck in Season 57 and accumulated 3738 trophies with the help of his chosen cards. The deck composition is given below:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bats Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Tombstone
- Giant
- Little Prince
- Night Witch
- Bowler
- Arrows
The average cost of this deck is 3.6 elixirs.
9) Sweep: Bats-Bowler deck
Canadian Sweep, commonly referred to as Light Bulb, also used the Bats-Bowler deck and performed brilliantly throughout the season. She earned 3755 trophies in Season 57 using this deck. The required composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bats Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Tombstone
- Giant
- Little Prince
- Night Witch
- Bowler
- Arrows
This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixirs.
8) SpicyCheetos: Knight-Guards deck
Using the Knight-Guards deck, SpicyCheetos acquired 3755 trophies similar to Sweep but collected them before her. This leaderboard deck consists of the following cards:
- Tower Princess (Tower Troop)
- Knight Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Tombstone
- Littlle Prince
- Poison
- Guards
- Ice Spirit
- Tesla
The average elixir cost of the Knight-Guards deck is 3.1 elixirs.
7) Symbolism: Bomber-Little Prince deck
Symbolism is one of the top-performing Asian players from China. She also accumulated 3755 trophies with the help of the Bomber-Little Prince deck. The detailed composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bomber Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Battle Ram
- P.E.K.K.A.
- Little Prince
- Royal Ghost
- Bandit
- Arrows
The average elixir cost stands at 3.4 elixirs.
6) KickAsh: Knight-Guards
KickAsh accumulated 3759 trophies using the Knight-Guards deck, which is one of the top-performing leaderboard decks in Clash Royale Season 57. The required deck composition is given below:
- Tower Princess (Tower Troop)
- Knight Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Tombstone
- Little Prince
- Poison
- Guards
- Ice Spirit
- Tesla
The average cost of this Knight-centered deck is 3.1 elixirs.
5) Rakan: Bomber-Inferno Dragon deck
This Clash Royale deck is centered around heavy hitters such as Lavahound and Inferno Dragon. Rakan used this deck to collect 3760 trophies throughout Season 57. The composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bomber Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Lava Hound
- Balloon
- Inferno Dragon
- Skeleton Dragons
- Guards
- Arrows
The average cost of this deck is 3.8 elixirs.
4) Dominik: Bomber-Mega Minion deck
Dominik used this leaderboard deck to earn 3763 Clash Royale trophies through his determination and synergistic cards. This deck consists of the following cards:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bomber Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Lava Hound
- Balloon
- Skeleton Dragons
- Mega Minion
- Guards
- Arrows
The Bomber-Mega Minion deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixirs.
3) Taa: Bats-Bowler deck
Taa was the most efficient user of the Bats-Bowler deck in season 57. He accumulated 3778 trophies with the help of this deck. The required deck composition is given below:
- Cannoneer (Tower Troop)
- Bats Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Tombstone
- Giant
- Little Prince
- Night Witch
- Bowler
- Arrows
As mentioned earlier, the average cost of this deck is 3.6 elixirs.
2) Mohamed Light: Knight-Poison deck
The second-placed Mohamed Light has the gaming name "Light Bulb". He collected 3808 trophies throughout the month using this Clash Royale deck whose composition is given below:
- Tower Princess (Tower Troop)
- Knight Evolution
- Tesla Evolution
- Miner
- Little Prince
- Poison
- Guards
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
The average cost of the Knight-Poison deck is 2.9 elixirs.
1) Mohamed Light: Bomber-Royal Ghost deck
The top-performing player is Mohamed Light, who has the same gaming name as the previous player. He accumulated a record of 3826 trophies throughout Season 57 in Clash Royale. His deck composition is given below:
- Tower Princess (Tower Troop)
- Bomber Evolution
- Zap Evolution
- Goblin Drill
- Little Prince
- Royal Ghost
- Guards
- Ice Spirit
- Tesla
The average cost of this deck is 2.8 elixirs.
