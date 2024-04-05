Top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks (Season 57)

Leaderboard decks in Clash Royale consist of the top-performing players' decks throughout the season. It is determined by the number of trophies accumulated by each top player during that period. The highlight of Clash Royale Season 57 was the release of the evolved Zap and evolved Tesla. Players with these cards in their deck have become standout performers in the leaderboard ranking.

To elaborate further, this article provides a list of the top 10 performing Clash Royale leaderboard decks in season 57.

What are the top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks?

10) Jorge Luis: Zap-Bowler deck

Bats-Bowler deck (Image via Supercell)

The famous Mexico-based player, Jorge Luis, mostly used this leaderboard deck in Season 57 and accumulated 3738 trophies with the help of his chosen cards. The deck composition is given below:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bats Evolution

Zap Evolution

Tombstone

Giant

Little Prince

Night Witch

Bowler

Arrows

The average cost of this deck is 3.6 elixirs.

9) Sweep: Bats-Bowler deck

Bats-Bowler deck (Image via Supercell)

Canadian Sweep, commonly referred to as Light Bulb, also used the Bats-Bowler deck and performed brilliantly throughout the season. She earned 3755 trophies in Season 57 using this deck. The required composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bats Evolution

Zap Evolution

Tombstone

Giant

Little Prince

Night Witch

Bowler

Arrows

This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixirs.

8) SpicyCheetos: Knight-Guards deck

Knight-Guards deck (Image via Supercell)

Using the Knight-Guards deck, SpicyCheetos acquired 3755 trophies similar to Sweep but collected them before her. This leaderboard deck consists of the following cards:

Tower Princess (Tower Troop)

Knight Evolution

Zap Evolution

Tombstone

Littlle Prince

Poison

Guards

Ice Spirit

Tesla

The average elixir cost of the Knight-Guards deck is 3.1 elixirs.

7) Symbolism: Bomber-Little Prince deck

Bomber-Little Prince deck (Image via Supercell)

Symbolism is one of the top-performing Asian players from China. She also accumulated 3755 trophies with the help of the Bomber-Little Prince deck. The detailed composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bomber Evolution

Zap Evolution

Battle Ram

P.E.K.K.A.

Little Prince

Royal Ghost

Bandit

Arrows

The average elixir cost stands at 3.4 elixirs.

6) KickAsh: Knight-Guards

Knight-Guards deck (Image via Supercell)

KickAsh accumulated 3759 trophies using the Knight-Guards deck, which is one of the top-performing leaderboard decks in Clash Royale Season 57. The required deck composition is given below:

Tower Princess (Tower Troop)

Knight Evolution

Zap Evolution

Tombstone

Little Prince

Poison

Guards

Ice Spirit

Tesla

The average cost of this Knight-centered deck is 3.1 elixirs.

5) Rakan: Bomber-Inferno Dragon deck

Bomber-Inferno Dragon deck (Image via Supercell)

This Clash Royale deck is centered around heavy hitters such as Lavahound and Inferno Dragon. Rakan used this deck to collect 3760 trophies throughout Season 57. The composition of this leaderboard deck is given below:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bomber Evolution

Zap Evolution

Lava Hound

Balloon

Inferno Dragon

Skeleton Dragons

Guards

Arrows

The average cost of this deck is 3.8 elixirs.

4) Dominik: Bomber-Mega Minion deck

Bomber-Mega Minion deck (Image via Supercell)

Dominik used this leaderboard deck to earn 3763 Clash Royale trophies through his determination and synergistic cards. This deck consists of the following cards:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bomber Evolution

Zap Evolution

Lava Hound

Balloon

Skeleton Dragons

Mega Minion

Guards

Arrows

The Bomber-Mega Minion deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixirs.

3) Taa: Bats-Bowler deck

Bats-Bowler deck (Image via Supercell)

Taa was the most efficient user of the Bats-Bowler deck in season 57. He accumulated 3778 trophies with the help of this deck. The required deck composition is given below:

Cannoneer (Tower Troop)

Bats Evolution

Zap Evolution

Tombstone

Giant

Little Prince

Night Witch

Bowler

Arrows

As mentioned earlier, the average cost of this deck is 3.6 elixirs.

2) Mohamed Light: Knight-Poison deck

Knight - Poison deck (Image via Supercell)

The second-placed Mohamed Light has the gaming name "Light Bulb". He collected 3808 trophies throughout the month using this Clash Royale deck whose composition is given below:

Tower Princess (Tower Troop)

Knight Evolution

Tesla Evolution

Miner

Little Prince

Poison

Guards

Ice Spirit

The Log

The average cost of the Knight-Poison deck is 2.9 elixirs.

1) Mohamed Light: Bomber-Royal Ghost deck

Bomber-Royal Ghost deck (Image via Supercell)

The top-performing player is Mohamed Light, who has the same gaming name as the previous player. He accumulated a record of 3826 trophies throughout Season 57 in Clash Royale. His deck composition is given below:

Tower Princess (Tower Troop)

Bomber Evolution

Zap Evolution

Goblin Drill

Little Prince

Royal Ghost

Guards

Ice Spirit

Tesla

The average cost of this deck is 2.8 elixirs.

