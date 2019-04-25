×
Top Upcoming Xbox One Exclusive Videogames In 2019

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Apr 2019

Gears 5
Gears 5

Microsoft is a supportive company which has always helped developers in every manner. Though when it comes to gaming, Microsoft is always behind its competitor Sony in terms of exclusive video games. Sony has game studios like Naughty Dogs, Guerilla Games, Sucker Punch Productions and a few others, who have always produced a masterpiece title. On the other hand, we have Xbox which has only a few developers like The Coalition, 343 Industries, Moon Studios and one or two other developers whose games are worth playing or calling a masterpiece. Xbox may have always run out of good exclusives, but we may still have some games which might change the future of Xbox.

Today we have prepared a list of top 5 upcoming Xbox exclusive games in 2019.

Ori and The Will Of The Wisps

Ori and The Will Of Wisp
Ori and The Will Of Wisp

Ori and The Will Of The Wisps is an upcoming platform-adventure Metroidvania game. It is also a direct sequel of 2015's hit video game Ori and The Blind Forest. Once again players can explore the beautiful and vibrant looking 2D world of Ori. Ori and The Blind Forest is a critically acclaimed title which offers a fast pace fluent gameplay, phenomenal graphics, soothing and heart touching soundtracks and scores, immersive story and a lot of things which makes the game a masterpiece. Ori And The Will Of Wisp will be a great masterpiece just like its predecessors.

Gears 5

Gears 5
Gears 5

Gears 5 is an upcoming third-person shooter video game and an Xbox and PC exclusive title developed by The Coalition. It is the fifth instalment in gears of war series, the game has been a part of Xbox and PC for a long time. It is a direct sequel to Gears of War 4 and this time the game will focus around Kait Diaz and the story will revolve around saving her mom. While our previous protagonist JD Fenix will assist Kait in her quest to save her mom.

The premise Gears 5:-

Gears 5 focuses on Kait Diaz (played by Laura Bailey), an Outsider of Locust descent. As Kait, the player must uncover the origins of the Locust and Kait's family. Gears of War 4 protagonist JD Fenix (played by Liam McIntyre), his friend Delmont Walker (played by Eugene Byrd), and JD's father Marcus Fenix (played by John DiMaggio) also return.

Also Read:

