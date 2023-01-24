Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers a wide variety of weapons. All of them have different qualities which are used to eliminate enemy operators. Various factors like Time-To-Kill, damage range, and movement speed, among others, can affect a player’s experience with a weapon.

Time-To-Kill (TTK) is a term that refers to the time taken by a weapon to knock down or eliminate a player. A famous Warzone 2 player and stats analyzer Anthony "TrueGameData" Zachman performed an experiment in the game with the M4 Assault Rifle and noted different TTKs for enemies with and without armor plates.

Several other renowned players and content creators like JGod have cited similar opinions on the topic. Here are the facts that TrueGameData presented to concur that Warzone 2 has damage inconsistencies.

Warzone 2 players with armor plates take more incoming damage

Warzone 2 was released with a lot of hype around it as the publishers promised an enhanced gaming experience. The title was released with a short list of weapons, but the arsenal expanded as its inaugural season progressed. Players can utilize different combinations of weapons in their loadouts to capitalize on power and their faster TTKs.

TrueGameData’s stats

TrueGameData performed an experiment in a live Warzone 2 match with the M4 Assault Rifle. The player had to note the damage taken by the enemy through the scoreboard’s damage counter. He repeated the experiment by shooting an enemy player; once with armor plates and once without.

The player noted a total rise of 25 damage on the scoreboard when connecting a single headshot. The damage stats went up by 18 with a body shot and no armor plates on the enemy player. The total of both shots was recorded to be 43 in this instance.

The next phase of the experiment was carried out with the enemy player equipping armor plates. The scoreboard recorded a total of 63 damage which helped TrueGameData confirm that the M4 did more damage to enemy players with armor plates equipped.

The player also tested various weapons in different ranges - TAQ-56, TAQ-V, Fennec 45, RPK, Vaznev-9k, STB 556, and Kastov-762. He noted zero inconsistencies with these weapons and concluded that this might not be an issue for multiple weapons.

However, the experiment did show that the M4 inflicts greater damage on armored enemy operators. This can result in players experiencing a different TTK for the same weapon in Warzone 2.

Time-To-Kill calculation

TrueGameData provides a simple method in the video to calculate the TTK value for the M4 Assault Rifle. He describes a normal and new method considering the experiment conducted with the weapon.

The normal method yields a TTK of 814 ms for enemies with two plates and 962 ms for triple-plated ones. The new one provides 740 ms for double-plated enemies and 888 ms for triple-plated ones.

The consistency of an online multiplayer title is crucial as it can affect players' performance. They tend to select the best weapons available in the meta to secure an advantage over others. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

