Twistzz’s CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Twistzz’s CS2 settings are optimal for those aspiring to emulate the 24-year-old professional’s playstyle to dominate over their ranked matches. Hailing from Canada, Russel “Twisrzz” Van Dulken is a professional gamer, currently playing under Team Liquid’s banner. He dipped his foot into the CS: GO esports scene with a tier-3 team called Six Sense. Consequently, he kept switching teams and garnered a plethora of experience.

Twistzz has found massive success under Team Liquid’s and FaZe Clan’s banner. Being one of the successful players from the NA scene, he has placed his hand over numerous S-Tier trophies, such as IEM Sydney 2019, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, IEM Katowice 2022, Intel Grand Slam 2023, and many more.

Following the advent of Counter-Strike 2 in 2023, he was one of the very few players who made a smooth transition from the previous iteration, and successfully showed immense prowess. Twistzz has won the first-ever tournament of CS2 (IEM Sydney 2023) history with the FaZe clan and cemented himself and his team as one of the dominant forces in the CS2 esports scene.

Having said that, this article will explore Twistzz’s CS2 settings including his video, crosshair, and mouse settings to get a better understanding of the game.

Note: Twistzz’s CS2 settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Everything to know about Team Liquid Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 1.7

1.7 eDPI: 680

680 Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Here is a detailed description of the Crosshair settings in Twistzz’s CS2 settings:

Style: Classic Classic Static

Classic Static Dot: No

No Follow Recoil: No

No Length: 2

2 Thickness: 0

0 Gap: -4

-4 Outline: No

No Color: Green

Green Red: 255

255 Green: 255

255 Blue: 255

255 Alpha: Yes

Yes Alpha Value: 255

255 T Style : No

: No Deployed Weapon Gap: No

No Sniper Width: 0

0 Crosshair Code: CSGO-zWRiZ-W5HP2-N4e2z-AVQTL-kj74E

ViewModel:

FOV: 68

68 Offset X: 2.5

2.5 Offset Y: 0

0 Offset Z: -1.5

-1.5 Preseptos: 3

3 Bob: Unknown

Video Settings

Here is a list of Video settings in Twistzz’s CS2 settings:

Video:

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Scaling Mode: Stretched

Stretched Brightness: 93%

93% Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video:

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Disabled Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

8x MSAA Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Model/Texture Detail: Low

Low Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Bilinear Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium High Dynamic Range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.85

0.85 HUD Color: Pink

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Yes Radar is Rotating: Yes

Yes Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes

Yes Radar Hud Size: 1

1 Radar Map Size: 0.7

Gear

Let’s take a quick glimpse at the Gear list in Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White

Razer Viper V3 Pro White Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Mousepad: Esptiger Tang Dao

Esptiger Tang Dao Earphones: Shure SE215

Shure SE215 Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Motherboard: MSI Mag B550 Tomahawk

RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 12

12 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Gamer 1 Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 10

10 Gamma: Gamma 2

Gamma 2 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 50%

50% Image Settings: Unknown

Unknown Power Management Mode: Unknown

Unknown Texture Filtering Quality: Unknown

Also read: Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) pro crosshair codes

That’s all regarding Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024. However, players worldwide must realize that professionals like Twistzz often change their crosshairs, video, graphics, and other settings. So, do check often to see the changes made.

