Twistzz’s CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Twistzz’s CS2 settings are optimal for those aspiring to emulate the 24-year-old professional’s playstyle to dominate over their ranked matches. Hailing from Canada, Russel “Twisrzz” Van Dulken is a professional gamer, currently playing under Team Liquid’s banner. He dipped his foot into the CS: GO esports scene with a tier-3 team called Six Sense. Consequently, he kept switching teams and garnered a plethora of experience.
Twistzz has found massive success under Team Liquid’s and FaZe Clan’s banner. Being one of the successful players from the NA scene, he has placed his hand over numerous S-Tier trophies, such as IEM Sydney 2019, PGL Major Antwerp 2022, IEM Katowice 2022, Intel Grand Slam 2023, and many more.
Following the advent of Counter-Strike 2 in 2023, he was one of the very few players who made a smooth transition from the previous iteration, and successfully showed immense prowess. Twistzz has won the first-ever tournament of CS2 (IEM Sydney 2023) history with the FaZe clan and cemented himself and his team as one of the dominant forces in the CS2 esports scene.
Having said that, this article will explore Twistzz’s CS2 settings including his video, crosshair, and mouse settings to get a better understanding of the game.
Note: Twistzz’s CS2 settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Everything to know about Team Liquid Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.7
- eDPI: 680
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Here is a detailed description of the Crosshair settings in Twistzz’s CS2 settings:
- Style: Classic Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 2
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -4
- Outline: No
- Color: Green
- Red: 255
- Green: 255
- Blue: 255
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
- Crosshair Code: CSGO-zWRiZ-W5HP2-N4e2z-AVQTL-kj74E
ViewModel:
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Bob: Unknown
Video Settings
Here is a list of Video settings in Twistzz’s CS2 settings:
Video:
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 93%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video:
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.85
- HUD Color: Pink
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Size: 0.7
Gear
Let’s take a quick glimpse at the Gear list in Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024:
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Esptiger Tang Dao
- Earphones: Shure SE215
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Motherboard: MSI Mag B550 Tomahawk
- RAM: Crucial Ballistix 32GB
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphics Card Settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 50%
- Image Settings: Unknown
- Power Management Mode: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Quality: Unknown
That’s all regarding Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2024. However, players worldwide must realize that professionals like Twistzz often change their crosshairs, video, graphics, and other settings. So, do check often to see the changes made.
