5 streamers who would benefit from streaming on both YouTube and Twitch

Towards the end of August, partnered Twitch streamers received an email from the platform regarding its exclusivity policy. For a while, they were required to stream exclusively on the purple site as part of the agreement.

Streaming exclusively on Twitch has become less lucrative as of late, both in comparison to previous years and exclusivity deals offered by other platforms like YouTube Gaming.

Now, individuals partnered with the purple label can simulcast their streams on mobile platforms such as Instagram and TikTok; doing so on direct-competitor sites like YouTube is still forbidden.

Despite this, there are still plenty of reasons for Twitch partners to dip their toes into the waters of the red platform. The list below will take a look at five stars associated with the purple brand who stand to gain the most from branching out to YouTube Gaming and other platforms.

Twitch streamers who should begin streaming on YouTube

1) Nickmercs

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan co-owner Nickmercs has quite a huge following on YouTube. Although he boasts a follower count of over six million on the purple platform, he also has four million subscribers on its competitor site.

When the news of Twitch's relaxed restrictions on exclusivity was announced, conversations about its partners moving to YouTube to collaborate with banned streamers such as Dr Disrespect picked up steam. Besides Doc, Nickmercs has a history with plenty of the biggest creators on the red platform.

Although nothing is currently stopping Nickmercs from streaming with old friends like TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo on Twitch, Dr Disrespect's banned status means that he would have to stream on YouTube Gaming if he wanted to pair up with the "Two-Time." This is a new factor that he will have to consider when his contract with Twitch ends.

2) Ninja

One streamer who has already made the decision not to renew his deal with Twitch is Tyler "Ninja." Perhaps the biggest name in streaming since his rise to prominence in 2018, this content creator seems to believe that simulcasting on multiple platforms will be more lucrative than signing a new exclusive contract with the purple one.

Ninja's most recent stream was simulcast on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. There were some hiccups as Ninja struggled to interact with multiple chats from various platforms at the same time, but the experiment seems to have been a success in terms of increasing viewership.

With 13,000 viewers on Twitch, 8,000 on YouTube, 1,000 on Facebook, and a surprising 13,000 on TikTok, Ninja's simulcast streams could be a sign of things to come in the streaming industry's future.

3) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is the biggest female streamer on Twitch and has recently returned from a hiatus that lasted over a month. The Legacy Streamer has spoken about her break as well as what the future may hold, saying she intends to continue streaming but will do so less frequently in favor of other forms of content creation.

In addition to her nine million followers on Twitch, Pokimane has nearly 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube and a huge fanbase across all social media. As she continues to grow her brand on multiple platforms, moving towards simulcast streams would make a lot of sense for the content creator.

4) Summit1g

A lot of reasons that streaming on YouTube would make sense for Nickmercs apply to Jaryd "Summit1g" as well. Even though the content creator might not have quite the same following on the red platform as he does on Twitch, he could grow it by streaming with Dr Disrespect again.

He won't be able to stream on YouTube right away, as he is currently under a contract with Twitch that he signed in 2020. While the length or duration of the deal is unknown, it is likely set to expire in the near future. It will not be surprising if Summit1g gives streaming on YouTube a try before making a long-term decision regarding his future in the industry.

5) xQc

Felix "xQc" is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has talked about simulcast streams being the future of the industry for over a year now. He compared them to a "money glitch" in video games, hinting at the increased degree of growth individual streamers stand to see by moving away from exclusivity deals.

He also pointed out what simulcast streams becoming popular could mean for exclusivity deals, predicting that the value of these contracts would likely increase along with the worth of exclusivity deals.

xQc has revealed to fans that his current Twitch contract is set to expire in March of 2023. Depending on how the next few months play out, the Juicer could be streaming across all platforms in the near future.

