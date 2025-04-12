Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight: Boss battle guide

Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight is the first real challenge you will face on your quest to find Hazel’s mom. As the first boss fight, this giant alligator with a mini-island on its back chases Hazel throughout Chapters Four and Five.

You get to face him head-on at the end of Chapter Five - Everything that Rises. He can be a challenging boss fight if you don’t evade his attacks and note his primary weakness.

This article will explain how to defeat Tow-Toed Tom in South of Midnight.

How to beat Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight

Phase One

Dodge Two-Toed Tom's lunging bite attack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Xbox Game Studios)

The fight with Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight happens across three phases, taking place on three small landmasses. On the first landmass, he does a lunging bite attack (indicated by its red pathway on the ground), which you can dash out of to dodge. Tom also does a tail swipe attack, which you must double jump to evade.

Ring the bell to stun Two-Toed Tom. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Xbox Game Studios)

After evading some of his attacks, you will get the option to ring the church bell - his only weakness. You can ring this bell using your Pull Strand ability. Ringing the bell stuns him for a few seconds, revealing the Stigma Wound on his tongue. Now is your chance to attack his tongue and deal damage. After dealing some damage, the stigma will erupt, and you must dodge it.

After the blast, he will dive underwater and throw rocks at you. You can dodge these by staying mobile; the rocks will land on red circles. After dodging them, you will have another chance to ring the bell as he resurfaces on the island (indicated by the bell icon under his health bar).

Damage Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight by hitting his tongue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Xbox Game Studios)

Upon attacking his tongue twice, he will hit the bell with his tail and fling it away to a nearby landmass. You must reach that spot through platforming. After doing so, the second phase of this fight will start.

Phase Two

Two-Toed Tom will throw rocks from underwater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Xbox Game Studios)

In this phase, Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight will use the same attacks, warranting a similar process to defeating him. However, the bell is a bit farther away now, so use your Strand Pull ability from the rightmost edge of the landmass.

After you stun him and hit his tongue twice, he will swing his tail to send the bell flying to the next land. Like the previous phase, go over some platforms and reach that spot to initiate phase three.

Note: There is a healing orb on all three platforms where you fight Two-Toed Tom. You can heal yourself thrice at most during this fight.

Phase Three

Jump and glide over Two-Toed Tom's delayed bite attack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Xbox Game Studios)

This phase begins with Two-Toed Tom using a new attack. Instead of his lunging bite attack, he will do a delayed bite attack. This can be dodged by double jumping and gliding. He also mixes his tail-swipe attack and underwater rock throws.

Ringing the bell is difficult since it’s too far away, even for your Pull ability. Instead, use your Pull on the rocks on the right-hand side of the platform, followed by your Push ability to throw the rock on the bell. You must stun and damage Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight until he has no health left.

Defeating Two-Toed Tom in South of Midnight will unlock the Gater Tamer achievement. Notably, finishing this fight without getting hit will fetch you the Gator Master achievement.

