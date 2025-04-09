How to get more Floofs in South of Midnight

Floofs in South of Midnight refer to experience points that you can use to enhance Hazel’s weaving skills. As you progress through the game, you will unlock weaving abilities such as Weave, Strand Push, Strand Pull, and the ability to control enemies using her doll, Crouton. Upgrading these skills is essential to combat the threat of otherworldly Haints and various Southern American mythical creatures, such as Two-Toed Tom and Huggin’ Molly.
This article lists three primary methods to easily gather more Floofs in South of Midnight.
Ways to get more Floofs in South of Midnight
1) Finding Floof caches
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Floofs in South of Midnight are primarily earned by finding Floof caches, which look like clusters of white strands floating in the air. In this game, you can follow the Eternal Strand to reach the main objectives in every chapter. Each cache typically provides between five and 20 Floofs.
Read more: All difficulty levels in South of Midnight
However, many Floof caches are hidden from plain sight, requiring you to stray from the main road and find them through careful platforming. For this reason, exploring every nook and cranny of each level is one of the most critical beginner tips for new players in South of Midnight.
2) Flipping tin sheets
Since South of Midnight takes place in the fictional town of Prospero, which is ravaged by a deadly hurricane, you shouldn’t be surprised to find broken houses, vehicles, and tin sheets all over. As you progress through the game, tin sheets will appear in unexpected locations, often hidden from plain sight.
Read more: How long will it take to beat South of Midnight?
Once you unlock Strand Push, which allows you to move objects, you will be able to use the ability to flip or blow away these tin sheets. Doing so often reveals hidden Floof caches containing approximately five Floofs beneath them.
It is therefore recommended to explore thoroughly and flip every tin sheet you find to easily collect more Floofs in South of Midnight.
3) Unraveling Stigma
Stigma is the source of all sorrow and pain in South of Midnight, attracting otherworldly Haints to haunt the world.
As a weaver, you must rely on your weaving skills to defeat these Haints. After each battle, you can cure the Stigma by unraveling it with your powers, earning five Floofs in the process.
You can expect to receive up to five Floofs each time you confront and defeat these Haints.
Check out these other related articles:
- Could South of Midnight come to PS5? Possibilities explored
- Can you save your game manually in South of Midnight?
- South of Midnight: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.