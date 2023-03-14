Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance weekly reset (March 14) 

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance is set to enter its third weekly reset as players prepare for the next batch of pinnacle gear and seasonal challenges. Typically, Eververse's Store will reset as well, alongside numerous Exotic and Legendary ornaments. Players will typically need Bright Dust to purchase everything that is listed.

The following article lists everything that will be available in the Eververse Store. Some of these items can be found after a three or four-week rotation, alongside some that are extremely rare. Since ornaments and emotes are an essential part of the Guardian, it is important to spend Bright Dust wisely, as grinding the currency is no easy task.

Everything available for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season 20 EV store week 3 (March 14)

1) Emotes

Vehement Flock Exotic emote (Image via Destiny 2)

Emotes in Destiny 2 are one of the primary ways to interact with a stranger. Be it an interaction with multiple Guardians, or something completely solo, the community loves expressing themselves through any form of emote. The following emotes will be available with the weekly reset in exchange for Bright Dust:

Vehement Flock Exotic emote.

Stress Ball Exotic emote.

My 10-Gallon Hat Legendary emote.

Both of the Exotic emotes mentioned above will have a price tag of 3250 Bright Dusts, alongside the Legendary emote having a price tag of 700 Bright Dusts. The first was introduced way back in Season of the Chosen, part of the Beyond Light expansion. The last two came out in The Witch Queen expansion's Season of the Seraph.

2) Sparrows

Exotic Sparrow, Surging Current (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from Always on Time, there are a lot of vehicles in-game that players love to take out. Across hundreds of different designs, each Exotic sparrow is unique due to the intrinsic perks its carries, in addition to the overall design.

However, everyone can choose to add two more Exotic vehicles to their collection by purchasing the following vehicles:

Surging Current Exotic Sparrow.

Motive Force Exotic Sparrow.

Both vehicles mentioned above will be available for purchase in exchange for 2500 Bright Dusts. The Surging Current Exotic Sparrow was introduced in Season of the Seraph, while the Motive Force Sparrow was first seen in Season of the Dawn. Both these Sparrows also consist of the Destabilizer mod, allowing players to roll while in the air.

3) Other Exotics

Exotic Ghost Shell (Image via Destiny 2)

Additional Exotics are also scheduled to be released in the EV store alongside the weekly reset. Players can expect a new Ghost Shell, weapon ornaments, and a special ship to appear on both the Bright Dust sections of Eververse. The upcoming Exotic items aside from Sparrows and emotes are as follows:

AOKI/FAAS Exotic Ghost Shell.

Velocimancer Exotic Ship.

The Knight's Elegy Exotic ornament for Lament Exotic Sword.

The Ghost Shell will be purchasable in exchange for 2850 Bright Dusts. The Exotic ship, on the other hand, will have a price tag of 2000, while Lament's ornament will be worth 1250.

4) Shaders

Seven Sisters (Image via Destiny 2)

Two Legendary Shaders will be available with the weekly reset on the EV store. These include the following:

Seven Sisters.

Oiled Gunmetal.

Both of these will have a price tag of 300 Bright Dusts.

