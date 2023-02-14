Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (February 14)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is almost at an end. With a little less than two weeks remaining in the current season, players are busy wrapping up all those seasonal challenges and those final bounties in the game.

When it comes to the Eververse Store, Bungie has been saving the best for last. The final pieces of the seasonal armor ornaments will go on sale over the next two weeks, completing the entire set. Normally, players can purchase every item in the store in exchange for Silver. However, select items can be purchased in exchange for Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is selling multiple Armor Ornaments this week

Unlike the previous week, armor ornaments are the highlight of the Eververse Store this time. Apart from the seasonal Chest armor ornaments, some Exotic armor ornaments will also be on sale. Here's a list of items sold in the Eververse Store this week in Destiny 2.

1) Sparrows

The Open Sky Tourer will return once again to the in-game store. Introduced during the Season of the Haunted, this sparrow is priced at 2500 Bright Dust. It's a decent-looking sparrow with a straightforward design. Players who love keeping things simple might want to purchase this item.

2) Ghost Shells

Ghost Shells are some of the most expensive cosmetics available. This week, a shell known as the Red Line Shell will be on sale. Priced at 2850 Bright Dust, this is the only week this item will be sold in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2.

3) Weapon Ornaments

Ticcu's Divination is a Solar Exotic Bow and is the only Exotic weapon for which an ornament is available this week. This item is known as the Solar Astrolabe and is priced at 1250 Bright Dust. The Solar Astrolabe is a fairly new ornament; this is the first time it has appeared. Guardians interested in purchasing this item should do so this week because once it leaves, there's no telling when it will return.

4) Armor Ornaments

It's been a while since so many Armor ornaments were seen in the Eververse Store during the Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. Truth be told, Exotic armor ornaments are some of the most coveted ornaments in the game. This week, players will be able to purchase the following items from the in-game store:

Endothermia - Osmiomancy Gloves

Meyrin's Odyssey - Dunemarchers

Eight Thousander - Fr0st-EE5

Each ornament is priced at 1500 Bright Dust and can be acquired from the store until the next weekly reset.

5) Seasonal Cosmetics

The Chest armor ornaments are finally live in the Eververse Store. While players can still purchase the entire set from the store in exchange for Silver, the Chest ornament can be purchased for Bright Dust. Since it's being sold for Bright Dust, Bungie is technically giving it away for free. Priced at 1200 Bright Dust each, these ornaments will be available in the item shop until the next weekly reset.

Unlike most weeks in the game, this Eververse Store haul does not include a single ship. Their absence could be attributed to the overwhelming presence of Exotic and Legendary Armor cosmetics. Players wishing to purchase more ships will have to wait until next week to see if Tess Everise includes any ships in her haul!

